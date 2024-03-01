Wall Street drifts at the start of the session and remains near record levels

HONG KONG Wall Street is approaching its highest records at the start of the session. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Friday morning after hitting an all-time high the day before. The Dow slipped 33 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% a day after surpassing the record it set in 2021. Treasury yields remained relatively steady on the bond market. New York Community Bancorp plunged after warning investors that it had discovered serious weaknesses in the way it reviewed loans and saying it would not be able to file its annual report on time. He also replaced his longtime CEO.

Wall Street markets were rather mixed Friday morning, after completing their fourth consecutive winning month and reaching records the day before.

S&P 500 futures were essentially flat but rose before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell less than 0.1%.

With no economic data and major companies not reporting profits, markets turned their attention to more worrying news from the banking sector.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp plunged 18% after the abrupt ouster of the bank's longtime CEO, who delayed mandatory financial disclosures after discovering a material weakness related to loans. The bank also reported a surprise loss of $252 million for the fourth quarter, including a provision for credit losses of $552 million, much of which was related to real estate.

Thursday evening, NYCB announced that Thomas R. Cangemi is stepping down as president and CEO after 27 years with the company. Alessandro DiNello, who is also executive chairman, succeeds him in these functions.

NYCB's problems come almost exactly a year after the Silicon Valley bank collapse, Bank of signatures And Bank of the First Republic last March, which briefly shook the markets last spring.

On the positive side, Dell shares jumped 26% before the bell after the computer hardware maker beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter sales and profit and highlighted demand for its servers optimized for AI. Texas-based Dell also announced it would bring its AI advancements and data storage prowess to a collaboration with automaker Subaru to improve its car-assisted technology. conduct.

Elsewhere, at midday in Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.5%, Paris' CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% and London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9% and finished at 39,940.00. At the end of February, the index surpassed the record of 38,915.87 it reached the height of financial euphoria in 1989, before a financial bubble burst and ushered in an era of faltering growth.

Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in January, from a revised 2.5% the previous month, but the purchasing managers' index for manufacturing activity fell to 47.2 in February, which which shows depressed demand in domestic and international markets.

A PMI below 50 represents a contraction from the previous month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 16,589.44, and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4% to 3,027.02.

China's manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in February with a reading of 49.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, while the unofficial Caixin PMI provided a more positive outlook, showing that the manufacturing sector grew for a fourth consecutive month.

Investors are awaiting policies to revitalize the economy at China's upcoming National People's Congress next week, where Beijing will announce the annual GDP growth target.

The Korean market is closed for a public holiday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 7,745.60, while in Bangkok the SET was up 0.1%.

In the bond market, yields eased after a decline inflation report showed that prices across the country rose about as expected last month. That eased concerns that had been building on Wall Street that inflation data could show an uncomfortable reacceleration.

Thursday's report kept intact hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June. Such an approach would relieve pressure on the economy and boost investment prices, and the Fed has indicated that several reductions could take place this year.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil added $1.39 to $79.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.38 to $83.29 a barrel.

The dollar rose from 149.98 Japanese yen to 150.58 yen. The euro was up at $1.0815, from $1.0803.

On Wall Street on Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 5,096.27 to exceed a record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the market with a 0.9% gain to 38,996.39 and surpassed its all-time high, set in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just below its record set last last week after increasing 0.1%, to 38,996.39.