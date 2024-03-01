Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record highs at the start of the session





NEW YORK — Wall Street is closing in on record highs amid mixed trading for U.S. stocks on Friday. THE & The P 500 was up 0.1% at the start of the session after hitting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 48 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2% a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021. The bond market was also calm, with Treasury yields relatively stable. They are on track to close the week with relatively little change after a report earlier in the week indicated that a key measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve tracks closely performed about as scheduled last month. Dell Technologies helped support the market after a 29.1% jump. It reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers. A seemingly endless crescendo of demand for artificial intelligence technology has helped propel stocks higher over the past year. Even Dell's 140% jump over the past 12 months pales in comparison to Nvidia's 240% rise. NetApp jumped 23.8% after reporting better-than-expected results, saying it saw good momentum in the AI ​​space. The data company also gave an expected earnings range for the current quarter that exceeds several analysts' expectations. The mood was much more somber in the banking sector, where New York Community Bancorp fell 30.1%. It warned investors on Thursday that it had found weaknesses in the way it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective monitoring, risk assessment and control activities. The company said it would not be able to file its annual report on time and suffered a charge that added $2.4 billion in losses to its results for the final three months of 2023. Its CEO resigned after 27 years with the company, effective immediately. . Much attention has been paid to smaller regional banks after last year's crisis in the sector resulted in several bank failures. One of them, Signature Bank, was absorbed by NYCB, forcing the resulting bank to face stricter oversight amid a struggle for real estate-related lending. Although NYCB faces many issues specific to it, the concern is that banks in the sector are facing challenges related to lending for real estate projects. Interest rates are high after the Federal Reserve raised its main policy rate to its highest level since 2001, which could increase pressure on the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to alleviate some of that pressure. The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected reports on the economy have forced Wall Street traders to push back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that it could begin in June after Wall Street circles March on the calendar. In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills increased slightly, from 4.25% Thursday evening to 4.27%. In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9%. Its unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in January, although a measure of manufacturing activity showed a contraction. Indices rose more modestly in the rest of Asia and Europe. ___ AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

