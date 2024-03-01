Stock Market Today: Wall Street Continues to Record Records as Bond Yields Fall

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street adds to its records as U.S. stock indexes rise Friday.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at midday after hitting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31 points, or 0.1%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5% a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased after reports on U.S. manufacturing and consumer confidence came in weaker than economists expected. The data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June, particularly after a report released Thursday showed that a key measure of inflation that the Fed tracks closely is 'behaved pretty much as expected last month.

Dell Technologies helped support the stock market after jumping 25.9%. It reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers.

A seemingly endless crescendo of demand for artificial intelligence technology has helped propel stocks higher over the past year. Even Dell has jumped about 140% over the past 12 months, which pales in comparison to Nvidia's rise of over 240%.

NetApp jumped 24.6% after reporting better-than-expected results, saying it saw good momentum in the AI ​​space. The data company also gave an expected earnings range for the current quarter that exceeds several analysts' expectations.

The mood was much more somber in the banking sector, where New York Community Bancorp fell 22.7%. It warned investors on Thursday that it had found weaknesses in the way it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective monitoring, risk assessment and control activities.

The company said it would not be able to file its annual report on time and took a $2.4 billion charge on its results for the final three months of 2023. Its CEO resigned after 27 years on the job. of the company, with immediate effect.

Much attention has been paid to smaller regional banks after last year's crisis in the sector led to the collapse of several of them. One of them, Signature Bank, was absorbed by NYCB, forcing the resulting bank to face stricter oversight amid a struggle for real estate-related lending.

Although NYCB faces many issues specific to it, the concern is that banks in the sector are facing challenges related to lending for real estate projects.

Interest rates are high after the Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate to its highest level since 2001, adding further pressure to the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to alleviate some of that pressure.

The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected reports on the economy have forced Wall Street traders to push back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that the Fed can begin operations in June after traders set aside their earlier expectations for March.

Hopes for a decline in June held steady after a report showed U.S. manufacturing declined in February for the 16th straight month. Manufacturing has been one of the worst-performing sectors of the economy, while the resilience of the labor market and U.S. consumer spending have supported it. The Institute for Supply Management report also said the prices manufacturers paid for raw materials rose again, but at a slower pace than in January.

A separate report from the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer confidence was weaker than economists expected. It fell in February compared to January, but retained most of the gains observed in recent months. That's important because U.S. consumer spending makes up the bulk of the economy.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell following the data reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.18%, down from 4.25% late Thursday and down from 4.28% just before the data was released.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.53% from 4.62% and is roughly back to where it was two weeks ago. That was before a few reports indicated that inflation last month was higher than expected, both in consumption and wholesale.

Economists at Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to cut its main interest rate by one percentage point this year, from its current level of 5.25% to 5.50%. Like many traders, he also expects the Fed to kick in in June.

But U.S. chief economist Matthew Luzzetti also says there are several reasons to be cautious about cuts. Chief among them is the fact that stock prices have already rebounded and Treasury yields have already fallen on expectations of upcoming cuts, easing conditions in the economy and potentially increasing upward pressure on inflation.

In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9%. Its unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in January, although a measure of manufacturing activity showed a contraction.

Indices rose more modestly in the rest of Asia and Europe.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.