A major source of toxic PFAS has been eliminated, FDA says





In 2016, the FDA revoked authorization that allowed manufacturers to use certain PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS in food packaging, based on evidence that these compounds posed significant hazards to human health (see our article on the health risks posed by PFAS). By that time, manufacturers had already stopped using these compounds to create anti-grease coatings for packaging and had switched to newer PFAS compounds. Over the next several years, FDA researchers published a number of papers indicating that, as with previously phased-out compounds, one of the primary replacement PFASs, 6:2 FTOH, was also of concern. They discovered that it could stay in the body for long periods and was associated with significant health risks. In 2020, the agency convinced manufacturers to agree to voluntarily remove this compound from anti-grease substances intended for food packaging. The FDA's February announcement indicates that this voluntary phase-out is complete, although it could take until June 2025 for stocks of existing products made with these compounds to be exhausted, according to the FDA. In addition to the voluntary phaseout, the FDA says PFAS manufacturers have stopped selling all other permitted grease-fighting substances containing PFAS. This public health victory is the result of FDA research and leadership, combined with industry cooperation, said Jim Jones, FDA deputy commissioner for food, in a statement. statement. However, the agency has not yet indicated whether it will revoke the authorization to use all PFAS in grease-fighting substances and in food packaging materials generally. Although food safety advocates are encouraged by this development, some say it should have happened sooner. It's surprising how long PFAS manufacturers have continued to profit from packaging foods with these toxic chemicals while being aware of the harm caused by exposure, said David Andrews, PhD, senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, in a press release. statement. And CR's Ronholm says there's still much to do. From the consumer's point of view, he said, it would be more reassuring if they took steps to ban the use of all PFAS in food packaging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consumerreports.org/health/food-contaminants/major-source-of-toxic-pfas-has-been-eliminated-fda-says-a1187329638/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos