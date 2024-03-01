Bureau of Laboratories and Consumer Protection Celebrates Weights and Measures Week





The state's Weights and Measures program is committed to ensuring Michiganders get what they pay for, keeping more money in consumers' wallets. LANSING, MI – Every day, as commerce evolves and consumers shop, a lesser-known program housed within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) keeps weight machines and measures used by retailers. MDARD's Weights and Measures Laboratory and Consumer Protection Bureau program works diligently to ensure a level playing field in Michigan's economy. “Every Michigander deserves to know they are getting fair value for their goods and products,” MDARD said Director Tim Boring. “At MDARD, our team works incredibly hard to ensure accuracy in the marketplace. While much of this work happens behind the scenes every day, our staff is located across the state. Their efforts help keep money flowing hard earned in the pockets of Michigan consumers.” Weights and Measures Week is observed nationally each year from March 1 to 7 to commemorate President John Adams' signing of America's first Weights and Measures Act on March 2, 1799. MDARD's Weights and Measures program is responsible for anything sold by weight, count or measure. Inspectors check everything from the accuracy of gas pumps and grocery store scales to the contents of packages consumers buy. Inspectors across the country, including here in Michigan, have been checking and testing scales and meters and the net contents of packaged products for many, many years. By ensuring these meet standards, Michiganders get what they pay for, no matter what they buy. It may seem routine, but keeping pace with new technologies and marketing practices is a constant challenge. “As spring approaches, MDARD also checks for items of particular interest to consumers this time of year, such as bags of mulch and soil,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD Laboratory and Consumer Protection Office Director. “And of course, let's not forget the gallon of gas you buy for your lawn mower. Or items you scan at the store. Our inspectors work every day to ensure Michiganders get what they pay for, every time. Consumers with concerns regarding any advertising, purchase, service or transaction based on weight, measurement or number may call 800-632-3835 to register a complaint. ###

