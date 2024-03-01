A Proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2024

As my administration continues to build an economy that benefits everyone, we cannot let fraud, cybercrime, or unfair trade practices interrupt the progress we have made. During National Consumer Protection Week, we are recommitting to protecting consumer rights and raising awareness of the resources people have to defend themselves against predatory acts.

Since I took office, we have made enormous progress in building an economy from the ground up. To date, we have created nearly 15 million jobs, fostered stable economic growth, and reduced inflation by two-thirds from its peak. Nonetheless, I know we still have work to do to protect the progress we have made in defending American consumers against unfair trade practices.

During my first year in office, I issued an Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which directs and encourages federal agencies to find ways to combat large corporations' use of their market domination to inflate the prices of consumer goods and services. These companies also lower the quality of goods and services, discouraging innovation and limiting professional mobility. Since then, federal government agencies have taken decisive action to encourage competition and reduce costs for American households.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are cracking down on anticompetitive mergers, price-fixing and price gouging, and other unfair practices that harm consumers. The Department of Agriculture has joined efforts to enforce food and agriculture antitrust and consumer protection laws that protect not only American families but also farmers. At the same time, the FTC is working on a rule that, if finalized as proposed, would end noncompete agreements, which prevent 30 million workers from changing jobs, even if they benefit from opportunities offering better wages and benefits. The FTC is also engaged in rulemaking that proposes requiring companies to make it as easy to cancel an online registration as it is to sign up so that you don't have to pay unwanted subscription fees due to a difficult cancellation process. The FTC works with law enforcement to combat predatory student loan scams, mortgage scams, and identity theft.

My administration is fighting to eliminate hidden junk fees that some banks, airlines, health care companies and other organizations use to rip off their customers. Since 2021, 15 of the 20 largest banks have responded to my call to stop charging customers for bad checks and reduce overdraft fees, saving Americans $5.5 billion annually in eliminating unwanted fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a rule that would reduce late fees on credit cards from an average of $31 when I took office to a new cap of $8, which will allow Americans to save more than $9 billion per year. The CFPB is also taking steps to cut average overdraft fees by more than half, from their usual amount of more than $30, a move that would save $150 a year for the more than 20 million households that pay these fees. The CFPB also prohibited banks and credit unions from charging fees for basic services, like checking an account balance or retrieving old bank statements. Additionally, she proposed a new rule that would make it easier for customers to switch banks, encouraging them to compete for customers based on the quality of their services.

The Department of Labor has proposed a new rule that, if finalized as proposed, would minimize unwanted fees in retirement products by requiring financial advisors to provide retirement advice in the best interest of the saver. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Treasury Department have proposed a rule that would protect Americans from being defrauded by health plans offering junk insurance that discriminates based on pre-existing conditions and would encourage consumers to purchase insurance that offers little or no assurance. coverage when they need it most. Additionally, the Ministry of Transportation challenged airlines to improve their unfair trade practices. Some airlines have already responded by removing fees charged to parents simply for sitting next to their child on a plane. Many have also started guaranteeing free rebooking and reimbursement for hotels, meals and ground transportation if a flight cancellation or delay is the fault of the airline. Last year we recorded the lowest rate of flight cancellations in a decade.

The FTC has enhanced its translation resources to make it easier for consumers to submit fraud reports and learn how to spot and avoid scams in languages ​​other than English. In the meantime, we continue to work with partners across government and in our communities to amplify and expand language access for consumers. Last year, the FTC proposed a rule that would ban hidden fees across the economy and require all companies to show consumers the all-inclusive price of products in advance.

The American people should never be treated like idiots. It is up to each of us to protect each other from harmful anti-competitive business practices. This National Consumer Protection Week, I encourage all Americans to visit consumer.ftc.gov to learn more about the resources available to defend consumer rights. I also encourage people to report suspected fraud, problems with a consumer financial product, aggressive debt collection, inaccurate credit reports or unfair medical billing, and other issues by visiting consumerfinance.gov/ online complaint.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim the period of March 3, 2024 until March January 9, 2024, as National Consumer Protection Week. I call on government officials, industry leaders, and advocates across the country to share consumer protection information and provide our citizens with information about their rights as consumers.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this first day of March, in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America in the two hundred and forty-eighth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.