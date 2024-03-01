How the Biden administration is tackling rising housing costs

By Aarthi Swaminathan

House prices hit record high, driven by persistent shortage of inventory

As housing prices hit a record high, the Biden administration plans to address rising housing costs with a series of new programs aimed at boosting supply, officials said Thursday.

The White House announced that several federal agencies would use government programs to encourage the construction of affordable rental and manufactured housing. That's on top of the federal government offering nearly $4 million in research grants to explore new ways to increase inventory, including office-to-housing conversions.

The announcements come as the U.S. housing market faces a drastic housing shortage due to a decade of underconstruction. Based on data documenting the number of households formed in 2023, the country is short 2.5 million housing units, including single-family homes and apartments, according to Realtor.com.

This persistent lack of inventory has pushed U.S. housing prices to a record high. Many homeowners who bought during the pandemic are effectively locked into their homes due to their relatively low mortgage rates and are unwilling or unable to sell.

The number of apartments under construction is now at its highest level since the 1970s, when the federal government began tracking data, helping to drive down rents and ease housing costs for renters.

But that's not enough, Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told MarketWatch in an interview. She said the new policies would reduce housing costs for renters and some home buyers.

“One of the things we want to do is ensure that the American people have access to affordable rental housing,” Todman said.

The strategy behind Thursday's actions is “really focused on ensuring that the housing market is affordable for families who need it most,” she added.

Among the policies announced is the expansion of a risk-sharing initiative between the Federal Housing Administration and the Federal Finance Bank. The program provides capital to state and local housing finance agencies to continue offering FHA-insured multifamily loans at reduced interest rates to build affordable rental housing.

“Building housing is expensive,” Todman said. “This program will not necessarily make housing construction less expensive, but will allow more federal resources to be involved in building housing, which will make it more affordable for families to live there.”

The expansion will build about 38,000 homes over the next 10 years, the FHA estimated.

“From a tenant's perspective, what they will see is more units coming online in their neighborhoods, across states, and more opportunities to find rental housing that is affordable to them,” he said. Added Todman.

The federal government is also working to increase the availability and affordability of manufactured housing. Manufactured housing refers to homes that are built off-site at factories, before being moved to where they are installed. It can also refer to mobile homes.

Under the new policy, HUD would update how it calculates loan limits for the manufactured home loan program to make it viable for people to purchase them, as well as to encourage lenders to participate to the program and to grant loans to interested buyers.

About 22 million people live in prefabricated housing, the government said.

“Manufactured homes make up a significant portion of the nation's lower-cost housing stock, but many families, especially in historically underserved communities, do not have access to safe, affordable financing for these homes,” Rachel said Siegel, senior manager at the nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts. -political initiative, said in a statement.

This announcement also constitutes “a major step toward improving access to financing for thousands of American families who are today excluded from the real estate market,” Siegel added.

The White House announcement also said it would ban fees such as application and selection fees for government-subsidized housing vouchers; adopt new policies to reduce evictions; and protect tenants from erroneous tenant screening reports.

