Stock market today: another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street closed out its latest winning week with more gains Friday, pushing U.S. stocks to new highs.

The S&P 500 rose 40.81 points, or 0.8%, to 5,137.08 days after setting an all-time high. It has been on a meteoric rise and has climbed in 16 of the past 18 weeks on enthusiasm over slowing inflation and an overall resilient U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90.99, or 0.2%, to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 183.02, or 1.1%, to 16,274.94 a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased after reports on U.S. manufacturing and consumer confidence came in weaker than economists expected. They bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June, especially after a report released Thursday showed a key measure of inflation had performed about as scheduled last month.

Dell Technologies helped boost the stock market after surging 31.6%. It reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers.

A seemingly endless crescendo of demand for artificial intelligence technology has helped propel stocks higher over the past year. Dell has more than tripled in the past 12 months, while Nvidia has surged more than 260%.

NetApp jumped 18.2% after reporting better-than-expected results, saying it saw good momentum in the AI ​​space. The data company also gave an expected earnings range for the current quarter that exceeds several analysts' expectations.

The mood was much gloomier in the banking sector, where New York Community Bancorp fell 25.9%. It warned investors on Thursday that it had found weaknesses in the way it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective monitoring, risk assessment and control activities.

The company said it would not be able to file its annual report on time and took a $2.4 billion charge on its results for the final three months of 2023. Its CEO resigned after 27 years on the job. of the company, with immediate effect.

Much attention has been paid to smaller regional banks after last year's crisis in the sector led to the collapse of several of them. One of them, Signature Bank, was absorbed by NYCB, forcing the resulting bank to face stricter oversight amid a struggle for real estate-related lending.

Although NYCB faces many issues specific to it, the concern is that banks in the sector are facing challenges related to lending for real estate projects.

They are under pressure in part because the Federal Reserve has raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001, potentially squeezing the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to provide some relief to banks and the economy as a whole.

The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected reports on the economy caused traders to push back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that the Fed can kick off in June after traders abandoned their earlier expectations for March.

Hopes for a decline in June were built after a report showed U.S. manufacturing declined in February for the 16th straight month. Manufacturing has been one of the worst-performing sectors of the economy, while the resilience of the labor market and U.S. consumer spending have supported it. The Institute for Supply Management report also said the prices manufacturers paid for raw materials rose again, but at a slower pace than in January.

A separate report from the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer confidence was weaker than economists expected. It fell in February compared to January, but retained most of the gains observed in recent months. That's important because U.S. consumer spending makes up the bulk of the economy.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell following these reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.18%, down from 4.25% late Thursday and down from 4.28% just before the data was released.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.53% from 4.62%.

Economists at Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to cut its main interest rate by one percentage point this year, from its current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Like many traders, they also expect the Fed to start operations in June.

But U.S. chief economist Matthew Luzzetti also says there are several reasons to be cautious about cuts. The first is that stock prices have already rebounded and Treasury yields have already fallen on expectations of upcoming cuts, which is easing conditions in the economy and could increase upward pressure on the economy. 'inflation.

In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9%. Indices rose more modestly in the rest of Asia and Europe.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.