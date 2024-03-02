Business
FinTech Wales celebrates the brightest Welsh companies on St David's Day at the London Stock Exchange
FinTech Walesthe independent association and champion of the fintech and financial services sector in Wales, officially opened the market this morning at London Stock Exchange Groupthe headquarters of.
Joined by fintechs from Wales' booming ecosystem, the Welsh Secretary of State, Starling Bank, LexisNexisAnd MasterCard, Sarah Williams-GardenerChairman of FinTech Wales, launched the London Stock Exchange – kicking off not only the stock exchange trading days, but also a celebration of one of Wales' brightest industries.
As well as toasting the achievements of fintech in Wales, the occasion also provided an opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting companies emerging from the region.
While London so often receives much of the plaudits for the success of fintech in the UK, FinTech Wales continues to make progress in its efforts to establish the country as a fully-fledged global fintech hub. In fact, investment in Welsh fintechs has increased by more than 300% since 2022, according to its latest report. Annual Report.
I was delighted to celebrate St David’s Day by opening the London Stock Exchange with FinTech Wales. We have a fantastic and thriving Welsh financial services technology sector, which supports 16,000 jobs across Wales and continues to go from strength to strength, explained David TC Davies, MPSecretary of State for Wales.
Williams-Gardener also reflected on the country's recent successes: “The past year has been positive, with significant achievements, growth and progress within our ecosystem. We're proud of the progress we've made, the collaborations we've fostered and the opportunities that lie ahead, and what better way to celebrate the Welsh fintech ecosystem than to host the stock exchange's opening ceremony on the day of Saint David.
Wales Week in London
The opening of the FinTech Wales market is part of Wales Week in London, an annual showcase of activities and events promoting and celebrating the best of Welsh organisations. It aims to make the most of the industry focus on the English capital.
Before the ceremony begins, Mike Jordanco-founder of Wales Week, spoke to The fintech era to share his enthusiasm for supporting the growth of good ideas in Wales: “Wales Week London was born from a simple idea, as myself and my co-founder Dan Langford were frustrated by the lack of volume coming out of the Welsh diaspora outside Wales. Wales, particularly in and around St David's Day.
“It’s all about St. David’s Day and all of us celebrating our national holiday, but creating a lot more volume and energy with a lot more events.
Wales Week is now the largest annual program of events celebrating and promoting Wales each year. Over the past seven years, approximately 70,000 people have attended approximately 600 events. In our eighth consecutive year, almost 130 activities took place in and around London.
FinTech Wales promotes the sector in Wales, attracting talent and boosting the sector, while extracting more good ideas from it. This particular ceremony is really important for FinTech Wales to raise the profile of the good work they do and because it fits with what we do, we just want to amplify that message – to help Wales shout louder and to put your head above the parapet.”
Celebrating the growth of fintech
Based on the statistics, it appears that these efforts are paying off. Financial and related professional services now employ more than 64,000 people in Wales, up from 55,000 in 2022.
Fintechs around the world have recently had a difficult few years due to current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. Although Wales has also felt the effects, with reduced hiring rates across the board, some Welsh fintechs continue to grow rapidly.
One of these companies is Wagonexa mobility-as-a-service platform offering subscription-based cars in Cardiff, which has seen a 50 per cent increase in the number of employees in Wales over the past year and a further 30 per cent increase in staff is expected for 2024.
The importance of defending the fintech ecosystem in Wales has not been forgotten. Toby Kernon, founder and CEO of Wagonex, who said: “Wagonex’s growth in Wales has given us access to the thriving Welsh fintech ecosystem. We are strong supporters of the work that FinTech Wales is doing to grow the ecosystem here in Wales.
Today’s market opening ceremony is an example of how FinTech Wales is amplifying the fintech sector, showcasing Welsh fintech businesses to a wider audience in London.
Jim fellfounder and CEO of Canary Credita debt servicing agency which seeks to support borrowers facing financial difficulties, also attended the market opening ceremony and spoke to us about the importance of the support it receives from the Welsh fintech sector : “It is a great honor for Credit Canary to be invited to attend the opening of the London Stock Exchange, representing Wales' thriving fintech sector, on St David's Day.
As a Welsh fintech company, we pride ourselves on showcasing our country's world-class innovation and talent. Wales has become a leading fintech hub thanks to organizations like FinTech Wales fostering the success and growth of startups. Credit Canary is thriving thanks to the exceptional support of our fintech peers in Wales, and we hope to inspire the next generation of financial disruptors and entrepreneurs.
