Business
Another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90.99, or 0.2%, to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 183.02, or 1.1%, to 16,274.94 a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021.
In the bond market, Treasury yields eased after reports on U.S. manufacturing and consumer confidence came in weaker than economists expected. They stepped up their bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in June, especially after a report released Thursday showed interest rates falling. key measure of inflation behaved pretty much as expected last month.
Dell Technologies helped boost the stock market after surging 31.6%. It reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers.
A seemingly endless crescendo of demand for artificial intelligence technology has helped propel stocks higher over the past year. Dell has more than tripled in the past 12 months, while Nvidia has surged more than 260%.
NetApp jumped 18.2% after reporting better-than-expected results, saying it saw good momentum in the AI space. The data company also gave an expected earnings range for the current quarter that exceeds several analysts' expectations.
The mood was much darker in the banking sector, where Community Bank of New York fell 25.9%. It warned investors on Thursday that it had found weaknesses in the way it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective monitoring, risk assessment and control activities.
The company said it would not be able to file its annual report on time and took a $2.4 billion charge on its results for the final three months of 2023. Its CEO resigned after 27 years on the job. of the company, with immediate effect.
Much attention has been paid to smaller regional banks after last year's crisis in the sector led to the collapse of several of them. One of them, Signature Bank, was absorbed by NYCB, forcing the resulting bank to face stricter oversight amid a struggle for real estate-related lending.
Although NYCB faces many issues specific to it, the concern is that banks in the sector are facing challenges related to lending for real estate projects.
They are under pressure in part because the Federal Reserve has raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001, potentially squeezing the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to provide some relief to banks and the economy as a whole.
The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected reports on the economy caused traders to push back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that the Fed can kick off in June after traders abandoned their earlier expectations for March.
Hopes for a decline in June were built after a report showed U.S. manufacturing declined in February for the 16th straight month. Manufacturing has been one of the worst-performing sectors of the economy, while the resilience of the labor market and U.S. consumer spending have supported it. The Institute for Supply Management report also said the prices manufacturers paid for raw materials rose again, but at a slower pace than in January.
A separate report from the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer confidence was weaker than economists expected. It fell in February compared to January, but retained most of the gains observed in recent months. That's important because U.S. consumer spending makes up the bulk of the economy.
In the bond market, Treasury yields fell following these reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.18%, down from 4.25% late Thursday and down from 4.28% just before the data was released.
The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.53% from 4.62%.
Economists at Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to cut its main interest rate by one percentage point this year, from its current range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Like many traders, they also expect the Fed to start operations in June.
But U.S. chief economist Matthew Luzzetti also says there are several reasons to be cautious about cuts. The first is that stock prices have already rebounded and Treasury yields have already fallen on expectations of upcoming cuts, which is easing conditions in the economy and could increase upward pressure on the economy. 'inflation.
In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9%. Indices rose more modestly in the rest of Asia and Europe.
___
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.journal-news.com/nation-world/stock-market-today-wall-street-climbs-to-more-records-as-bond-yields-ease/PUSMSZUEDFBPTB6BCAA53IBIYE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MSU hockey beats Wisconsin 5-2 to win the program's first Big Ten title
- Another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
- Obesity is on the rise and high levels of undernutrition persist in India: new study says | News Explained
- PM Modi questions Indian bloc leaders' silence on Sandeshkhali
- Dabit on Coming Out, Favorite Bollywood Song and More
- Irish beat Miami 4-1 to open ACC play – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletic Site
- iHealth Labs Named Technology Innovation Company of the Year by Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce
- Small earthquake detected off the coast of Lefka – Cyprus Mail
- Shah Rukh Khan wears a diamond necklace, Alia Bhatt looks ethereal at the Ambani family's pre-wedding bash. Watch Interior Videos | Bollywood News
- Tennessee men's tennis dominates Georgia in SEC opener | Tennis
- Stock market today: another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
- BC implements federal changes for new international students