Do you want the IRS to do your taxes for free? The Direct File program will soon be available in these 12 states.

By Andrew Keshner

Direct File marks the widespread launch of a free, government-run answer to consumer online tax preparation offered by commercial providers such as TurboTax and H&R Block.

The Internal Revenue Service's free tax preparation platform will soon be open to businesses.

After gradually increasing the capacity of its Direct File platform, the IRS will make the platform available to a broader audience on Monday, the agency announced.

The platform is expected to be fully operational on March 12. The pilot program can only prepare relatively basic tax returns and it will only be available to eligible taxpayers in 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada and New Hampshire. , New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

But Direct File marks the widespread debut of a free, government-run answer to consumer online tax preparation offered by commercial providers such as TurboTax (INTU) and H&R Block (HRB).

Federal Trade Commission regulators alleged that TurboTax and H&R Block misled consumers about the extent of their free tax preparation services. Both companies deny the allegations.

There are other free tax filing options, including the IRS Free File program. This is an IRS partnership with tax software companies available to taxpayers with incomes up to $79,000.

The IRS Direct File program has no income limit, as do the free tax preparation programs from H&R Block (HRB) and TurboTax (INTU). But all three can only be used for certain, mostly simple, types of tax returns.

The IRS has slowly rolled out Direct File, making it available to taxpayers at certain times of the day. Starting March 4, it will be available to new users 24 hours a day, every day, according to an IRS official.

However, people who want to use the platform should look for a notice at the top of the site that it is open. The platform can sometimes be temporarily unavailable if too many users fill all available slots for a given day, the official said.

“But more and more spaces will be added every day, and our goal is to ensure that all interested and eligible taxpayers can try Direct File for themselves,” the IRS official added.

According to the IRS, someone who has already started a tax return can continue working on it even if the site is not accepting new users.

Users in Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York – the four states on the list with an income tax – can also be connected to free online state tax preparation. Direct File can also help users in Washington State who are eligible for a certain tax credit.

The Direct File program can handle filings with W-2 wages, common credits like the child tax credit, and the student loan interest deduction. It cannot support returns that must report capital gains or independent contractor income.

Individuals considering Direct File should be prepared to answer eligibility questions when logging into the program. IRS officials who designed the platform said they wanted to ask up front to quickly sort out people who can't use the service.

The IRS began accepting and processing 2023 tax returns on January 29. It has now processed more than 44 million returns through the end of February, according to agency statistics. Taxpayers receive an average refund of $3,213, more than 4% higher than the average amount at the comparable point last year.

-Andrew Keshner

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1619ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.