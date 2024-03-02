The Honorable Andrew Parsons, KC, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, attends the Prospectors and Developers Association 2024 Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6.

More than 30 companies and 10 prospectors present in Newfoundland and Labrador will participate this year. The province participated in Prospectors and Developers Association Conference for over 40 years.

-30-

2024 03 01
2:35 p.m.