A quick guide to key ESG reporting requirements and frameworks | CCH Tagetik

Who is concerned
Adoption of the GRI is voluntary. Companies can use all of the standards, or only parts, to report their ESG performance based on their focus, relevance or priorities. Companies that use the GRI are required to include a statement about their use of the GRI in the report or material they have published.
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)
What he does
THE Sustainability Accounting Standards Council – or SASB – is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to create a framework of industry-specific standards that are relevant to investors because they have a significant impact on the business. Materiality is a major element of these standards. Importantly, after a series of mergers, SASB's legacy now continues under the umbrella of the IFRS Foundation's International Sustainability Standards Board.
Differentiator
SASB is sectoral.
Summary of reporting requirements
The original SASB standards cover 77 industries, providing companies with a framework for identifying the sustainability factors most critical to their business operations. SASB's requirements are divided into five main categories: environment, social capital, leadership and governance, business model and innovation, and human capital.
Who is concerned
From summer 2023, over 2800+ unique businesses reported using SASB standards since 2020.
The 4 major ESG requirements
A 2022 research report from the Institute of Governance and Accountability Inc. found that 96% of companies in the S&P 500 and 81% of companies in the broader Russell 1000 index published sustainability reports in 2021. The growing call for and application of reporting frameworks has led to the evolution of four ESG requirements, which will be at the heart of the future of ESG reporting.
Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
What he does
THE Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, or CSRD, is European legislation that requires companies to disclose information about the environmental and social effects of their business activities, as well as the business implications of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) actions. This disclosure aims to help stakeholders, in particular investors, more effectively assess the sustainability performance of EU companies and the associated business impacts.
Differentiator
CSRD focuses on the concept of dual materiality. This requires an assessment, in which companies must identify the topics that are important to their specific business, both in terms of impact (how the company influences people and the planet) and financial materiality (how the objectives of sustainable development affect the financial stability of the company).
Summary of reporting requirements
Companies should identify the sustainability issues most important to the organization and its stakeholders by conducting a dual materiality assessment.
Subsequently, companies must report on these important sustainability issues in accordance with the relevant European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).
The results of this assessment should be disclosed in the annual report or management report, where they should provide a comprehensive perspective on the overall performance of the company, including financial and non-financial aspects.
According to ESEF regulations, sustainability information must be presented in HTML format to promote standardization and simplify the verification process. It will also be subject to a mandatory audit.
Who is concerned
In 2024, all organizations falling within the scope of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) will be impacted. In 2025, the CSRD will extend to organizations that meet two of the following three criteria:
- A net turnover of more than 40 million euros
- More than 20 million euros in assets
- 250+ employees.
Beyond 2025, the CSRD will extend to all listed companies
ISSB IFRS S1 and S2 standards
What he does
The International Financial Standards Board has published IFRS S1 General requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related financial information and IFRS S2 Climate-related information in June 2023. These standards aim to create a global benchmark for the disclosure of ESG and sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
Differentiator
IFRS S1 and S2 require companies to provide sustainability-related information alongside financial statements in the same reporting package, with the aim of promoting transparency on the relative importance of ESG and sustainability. S1 and S2 are based on existing IFRS standards.
Summary of reporting requirements
IFRS S1 sets out sustainability-related financial reporting requirements that could affect an entity's 'prospects', including cash flows, access to finance and costs of capital in the short, medium and long term . IFRS S2 sets out the requirements for disclosure of climate-specific risks and opportunities. Both standards include disclosure requirements for governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.
Who is concerned
Any company can voluntarily apply IFRS S1 and S2. Jurisdictional authorities can decide whether to require them or not.
European taxonomy for sustainable activities
What he does
Is a business environmentally sustainable? This is the question that European taxonomy for sustainable activities offers to respond. The EU Taxonomy was created to help the EU achieve its goal of reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 and becoming a climate neutral continent by 2050. The EU Taxonomy creates a standard minimum for sustainability disclosure requirements. Essentially, it creates a set of criteria that must be checked for an investment to be considered sustainable to avoid greenwashing.
From January 2023, the EU Taxonomy will become a mandatory tool for the CSRD, affecting around 50,000 businesses within the EU and international businesses operating in the EU. The EU taxonomy came into force in January 2023 and is used in conjunction with the CSRD.
The EU taxonomy has six objectives:
- Climate change mitigation
- Adaptation to climate change
- Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources
- Transition to a circular economy
- Pollution prevention and control
- Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.
Differentiator
Taxonomy is above all a classification tool. But it has disclosure requirements within the EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
Summary of reporting requirements
Under the NFRD, covered entities must disclose how and to what extent their activities are considered environmentally sustainable. Companies must disclose how turnover, capital expenditure and operational expenditure are associated with EU taxonomy activities. Under the SFRD, relevant entities must disclose information on how their products align with the EU taxonomy and whether they are environmentally sustainable.
Who is concerned
50,000 companies operating within the EU, including international companies. The EU taxonomy came into force in July 2020.
SEC Climate Disclosure Rule
What he does
In March 2022, the The SEC has proposed a series of rules improve and standardize the information provided to investors on climate. These requirements are based on the TCFD framework. Domestic or foreign companies registered with the SEC should include climate-related information in registration statements and periodic reports such as the 10-K annual report.
Differentiator
This rule focuses on climate. Under the SEC Climate Disclosure Rule“Companies must provide accounting of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the environmental risks they face and the measures they take in response. »
Summary of reporting requirements
The new disclosure rules would require publicly traded companies to disclose:
- Risks likely to have a significant impact on the business, operating results or financial position
- Information on direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and indirect emissions from purchased electricity or other forms of energy
- Information on certain types of GHG emissions from activities upstream and downstream of its value chain
- Governance practices regarding climate-related risks and risk management processes
- A note to the audited financial statements on climate-related financial statement metrics and related disclosures
- Climate-related objectives and company transition plan, if applicable
Who is concerned
Domestic or foreign companies registered with the SEC will be required to disclose their information in accordance with the SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule.
ESG is the future of reporting – the time to prepare is now
ESG reporting is going nowhere. If anything, reporting requirements will only become more rigorous, more in-depth, and require more information from more areas of your business. The best way to meet the ESG challenge? An approach to corporate performance management.
Discover how CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management provides you with the tools you need to report on evolving ESG requirements, improve decisions, drive growth and mitigate risks.
