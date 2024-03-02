What's next for the supermarket supermerger? – UBNow: news and views from UB faculty and staff

Shoppers select items at a large Kroger supermarket in Columbia County, Georgia in 2021.

The Federal Trade Commission announced earlier this week that it was filing a lawsuit to stop Kroger from attempting to acquire Albertsons. The $25 billion deal, first announced in 2022, would combine Cincinnati-based Kroger, already the largest traditional U.S. supermarket chain, with Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, currently the largest. fourth in importance. The Conversation asked Christine P. Bartholomew, a law professor at UB who researches consumer protection, to explain the issues and why the government opposes the merger.

Which supermarkets belong to the two companies?

The proposed merger involves more than 5,000 stores in 48 states. Millions of their customers, whose shopping habits could be affected if the deal goes through, may not recognize these brands because they shop at the large and small supermarket chains that the companies have acquired over the in recent decades during previous mergers. Kroger has 28 subsidiaries with nearly 2,800 supermarkets, including Harris Teeter, Dillon's, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, City Market, Owen's, JayC, Pay Less, Baker's Gerbes, Pick'n Save, Metro Market, Mariano's Fresh Market, QFC , Ralphs. and Fred Meyer. Albertsons owns and operates more than 2,200 supermarkets under its numerous brands. They include Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Market and Balducci's.

Why does Kroger want to acquire Albertsons?

The companies say they need to join forces to compete with even larger online and big-box retailers. Over the past two years, Walmart and Costco have gained market share while other chains have remained flat or lost ground. Discount and alternative stores, such as Aldi and Costco, also put competitive pressure on these stores, as well as strong competition from dollar stores, one of the fastest growing segments of American retail. fast. If the merger goes through despite opposition from the federal government, the new company would solidify its position, ensuring it has the largest market share for grocery shopping after Walmart. By becoming even bigger, Kroger and Albertsons say, these already huge supermarket chains would gain bargaining power, allowing them to charge lower prices, earn higher profits and spur more innovation. While this may sound like a good thing, they provided few details on how these gains would be achieved.

What could go wrong?

The government is getting involved because it fears the merger will deprive many consumers of the benefits of competition. Kroger-Albertsons reportedly controls more than 70% of the food market in 160 cities. Its dominance could allow the enlarged company to drive up prices at a time when consumers are already feeling the pinch. History has taught me and other researchers who study grocery store mergers to be skeptical of claims that adding stores within increasingly larger companies will lead to a decline prices and would increase competition. When the FTC assessed the impact of 14 mergers in the supermarket industry, it found that although the companies in virtually all of the mergers had promised lower prices, those promises were realized in less than half of the companies. transactions. The proposed merger could also harm workers, the government says. The FTC warns that the merger could restrict wages, reduce benefits and weaken protections for the 720,000 employees working at supermarkets owned by both companies. Grocery spending eats up nearly 11.3% of consumers' disposable income. Even small price increases on eggs, milk and other groceries that most Americans buy regularly can strain household budgets. The FTC's warning echoes the sentiment of many members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, who have opposed the deal since it was announced.

How will the courts decide?

The central question in this case will be whether the proposed merger violates the Clayton Act. This 1914 law prohibits mergers which “could have the aim of considerably reducing competition or tending to create a monopoly”. It is not necessary to prove that the mergers would lead to higher prices. Rather, there must be an appreciable risk that the level of competition will decrease. The initial procedure is administrative, that is to say it would be heard by an internal administrative judge. This judge will examine the impact of the merger on competition between supermarket chains, looking at variables such as whether it would increase market concentration and prices while harming quality and innovation. If the FTC and state attorneys general can make this point, then Kroger and Albertsons have two choices. They could argue that any such harm is outweighed by aspects of the merger that could stimulate competition in other ways and prove their claims that the merger would lower prices for buyers. Alternatively, the companies may attempt to refute any evidence from the FTC supporting its claims that the merger would restrict competition among the supermarket companies. To make their point, Kroger-Albertsons would likely cite its plan to sell 413 of the supermarkets it currently owns in the United States to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The plan, announced in 2023, also calls for the sale of some distribution centers, private brands and other assets to foster competition in places like California, Washington and Oregon. These steps raise key questions that are difficult and complicated to answer. For example, which markets could be harmed by a merger? Would the proposed sale of certain assets protect consumers who shop in these areas? The administrative judge will also have to assess the potential impact on workers. Subsequently, the case could be taken to a U.S. district court for further review, meaning it could take several more years to resolve this dispute.

What other litigation is pending?