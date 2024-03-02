Business
What's next for the supermarket supermerger? – UBNow: news and views from UB faculty and staff
Reprinted from The Conversation
The Federal Trade Commission announced earlier this week that it was filing a lawsuit to stop Kroger from attempting to acquire Albertsons. The $25 billion deal, first announced in 2022, would combine Cincinnati-based Kroger, already the largest traditional U.S. supermarket chain, with Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, currently the largest. fourth in importance. The Conversation asked Christine P. Bartholomew, a law professor at UB who researches consumer protection, to explain the issues and why the government opposes the merger.
Which supermarkets belong to the two companies?
The proposed merger involves more than 5,000 stores in 48 states. Millions of their customers, whose shopping habits could be affected if the deal goes through, may not recognize these brands because they shop at the large and small supermarket chains that the companies have acquired over the in recent decades during previous mergers.
Kroger has 28 subsidiaries with nearly 2,800 supermarkets, including Harris Teeter, Dillon's, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, City Market, Owen's, JayC, Pay Less, Baker's Gerbes, Pick'n Save, Metro Market, Mariano's Fresh Market, QFC , Ralphs. and Fred Meyer.
Albertsons owns and operates more than 2,200 supermarkets under its numerous brands. They include Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Market and Balducci's.
Why does Kroger want to acquire Albertsons?
The companies say they need to join forces to compete with even larger online and big-box retailers. Over the past two years, Walmart and Costco have gained market share while other chains have remained flat or lost ground. Discount and alternative stores, such as Aldi and Costco, also put competitive pressure on these stores, as well as strong competition from dollar stores, one of the fastest growing segments of American retail. fast.
If the merger goes through despite opposition from the federal government, the new company would solidify its position, ensuring it has the largest market share for grocery shopping after Walmart.
By becoming even bigger, Kroger and Albertsons say, these already huge supermarket chains would gain bargaining power, allowing them to charge lower prices, earn higher profits and spur more innovation. While this may sound like a good thing, they provided few details on how these gains would be achieved.
What could go wrong?
The government is getting involved because it fears the merger will deprive many consumers of the benefits of competition.
Kroger-Albertsons reportedly controls more than 70% of the food market in 160 cities. Its dominance could allow the enlarged company to drive up prices at a time when consumers are already feeling the pinch.
History has taught me and other researchers who study grocery store mergers to be skeptical of claims that adding stores within increasingly larger companies will lead to a decline prices and would increase competition.
When the FTC assessed the impact of 14 mergers in the supermarket industry, it found that although the companies in virtually all of the mergers had promised lower prices, those promises were realized in less than half of the companies. transactions.
The proposed merger could also harm workers, the government says. The FTC warns that the merger could restrict wages, reduce benefits and weaken protections for the 720,000 employees working at supermarkets owned by both companies.
Grocery spending eats up nearly 11.3% of consumers' disposable income. Even small price increases on eggs, milk and other groceries that most Americans buy regularly can strain household budgets.
The FTC's warning echoes the sentiment of many members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, who have opposed the deal since it was announced.
How will the courts decide?
The central question in this case will be whether the proposed merger violates the Clayton Act. This 1914 law prohibits mergers which “could have the aim of considerably reducing competition or tending to create a monopoly”.
It is not necessary to prove that the mergers would lead to higher prices. Rather, there must be an appreciable risk that the level of competition will decrease. The initial procedure is administrative, that is to say it would be heard by an internal administrative judge.
This judge will examine the impact of the merger on competition between supermarket chains, looking at variables such as whether it would increase market concentration and prices while harming quality and innovation.
If the FTC and state attorneys general can make this point, then Kroger and Albertsons have two choices.
They could argue that any such harm is outweighed by aspects of the merger that could stimulate competition in other ways and prove their claims that the merger would lower prices for buyers.
Alternatively, the companies may attempt to refute any evidence from the FTC supporting its claims that the merger would restrict competition among the supermarket companies.
To make their point, Kroger-Albertsons would likely cite its plan to sell 413 of the supermarkets it currently owns in the United States to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The plan, announced in 2023, also calls for the sale of some distribution centers, private brands and other assets to foster competition in places like California, Washington and Oregon.
These steps raise key questions that are difficult and complicated to answer. For example, which markets could be harmed by a merger? Would the proposed sale of certain assets protect consumers who shop in these areas?
The administrative judge will also have to assess the potential impact on workers.
Subsequently, the case could be taken to a U.S. district court for further review, meaning it could take several more years to resolve this dispute.
What other litigation is pending?
State attorneys general representing consumers from eight states – Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming – have joined this federal lawsuit. The same goes for the attorney general of the District of Columbia.
And the attorneys general of Washington and Colorado also each filed suit in their own states to block the merger. These cases are pending in state courts, and both will need to be litigated regardless of the outcome of the FTC's action.
The Colorado complaint could add additional antitrust concerns to the Kroger and Albertsons deal because it includes allegations that the companies collaborated to suppress workers' benefits and wages. If proven, such behavior violates antitrust laws.
Even if the FTC fails, the enlarged supermarket company could face lingering antitrust scrutiny as it still faces challenges from the Washington-Colorado merger. And even if those challenges fail, the companies will have to respond to the Colorado Attorney General's allegations of collusion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buffalo.edu/ubnow/stories/2024/03/bartholomew-supermarket-supermerger.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iris Apfel is dead: the fashion icon known for her bold style has died at 102
- What's next for the supermarket supermerger? – UBNow: news and views from UB faculty and staff
- Google announces new carousel rich results
- Türkiye: Life after the earthquake – DW – 02/03/2024
- Indian-Americans are certain that the BJP will return to power.
- New Chinese government work report 2024
- Gophers men's hockey beat Michigan 6-2 to finish third in the Big Ten
- Apple announces security plans for third-party App Store on iPhone
- Men's tennis falls to UC Davis in Big West Opener
- Brides say Kansas City bridal store never ordered dresses
- A quick guide to key ESG reporting requirements and frameworks | CCH Tagetik
- NASA cancels Maxar-led OSAM-1 satellite refueling project