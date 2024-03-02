Connect with us

Amended reporting requirements for derivatives under UK EMIR: draft questions and answers

Amended reporting requirements for derivatives under UK EMIR: draft questions and answers

 


New Trade When a derivative with a new UTI is first created through a transaction, not because of some other prior event. The combination “New” – “Clearing” should be used for new derivatives resulting from clearing, in particular for derivatives traded on trading venues and cleared on the same day by a CCP. New To intervene When a derivative or position with a new UTI is created for the first time
due to an intervening event. New PTRR When a derivative with a new UTI is created for the first time due to a PTRR event.

The combination “New” – “PTRR” at the position level is not applicable, as any newly created derivatives due to a PTRR event should be reported at the transaction level (without prejudice to the possibility of later including this derivative in a position).

The combination 'New' – 'PTRR' can be used in case of rebalancing.

New Clearing When a derivative with a new UTI is created for the first time due to a clearing event. This combination also includes OTC clearing derivatives that were previously agreed bilaterally between counterparties and subsequently cleared. New Exercise When a derivative with a new UTI is created for the first time due to an Exercise event. This combination must be used when declaring the underlying swap following the execution of a swaption. New Allocation When a derivative with a new UTI is created for the first time due to an allocation event. New Inclusion in post When a new position is created by including transactions in that position for the first time. New Corporate event When a derivative or position with a new UTI is created for the first time due to a corporate action in the underlying stock. To modify Trade Where a derivative or position with an existing UTI is changed due to renegotiation of the terms of trade, due to changes to the terms of trade agreed in advance in the contract (except where such changes are already reported, for example the notional calendar) or because previously unavailable data elements become available. To modify To intervene When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is changed due to a Step-in event. This combination also includes a transfer of a derivative during a transaction or
position level from one CCP to another. To modify PTRR When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is changed due to a PTRR event. The 'Modify'-'PTRR' combination at position level should only be used in the case where CCP positions are subject to PTRR (rather than bilateral clearing and subsequent reporting at position level ).
level).

The combination 'Modify' – 'PTRR' can be used in the case of compression.

To modify Anticipated termination When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is modified due to a pre-agreed early termination or due to partial termination. In the event of early termination agreed in advance, counterparties will need to update the due date. In the event of partial early termination, the counterparties will have to update the notional amount. To modify Exercise When a derivative or position is changed due to the exercise of an option or swaption. To modify Allocation When a derivative with an existing UTI is partially allocated. This is used to declare the modified notional of the existing derivative. To modify Credit event When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is changed due to a credit event. To modify Inclusion in post When a position with an existing UTI is changed due to the inclusion of a new trade. To modify Corporate event When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is modified due to a corporate action in the underlying stock. To modify Update When a derivative or position outstanding as of the reporting start date is updated to comply with the amended reporting requirements. To modify No event type required When a position with an existing UTI is changed due to more than one type of trading event occurring during the day. Intraday reporting is not mandatory for ETDs, therefore counterparties are allowed to report “Change” at the position level without indicating the event type, when such modification is the result of more than one type commercial event occurring during the day. Correct No event type required When a derivative or position with an existing UTI, or collateral-related data, is corrected due to a previous submission of incorrect information. End To intervene When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to an intervention event. This is used to terminate the old post-UTI intervention. End PTRR When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to
a PTRR event. This is used to terminate old UTIs after PTRR operation. The combination 'Modify' – 'PTRR' can be used in the case of compression. End Anticipated termination When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to early termination (and no other cause/event is known to have caused such termination). End Clearing When a derivative with an existing UTI is terminated due to a clearing event. This is used to terminate alpha transactions. In the case of OTC derivatives concluded bilaterally, counterparties must terminate previously reported bilateral transactions (with the combination “Terminate” – “Clearing”) and report new cleared transactions (with the combination “Terminate” – “Clearing”). “).
combination 'New' – 'Delete'). This also includes a scenario where existing derivatives become eligible for clearing at a later stage. End Exercise When a derivative with an existing UTI is terminated due to an exercise event. For example, this is used to terminate options/swaptions when exercised. “Termination” – “Exercise” should not be reported when the option is exercised on the expiration date. More generally, only
terminations that take place on a date before the due date must be declared. End Allocation When a derivative with an existing UTI is terminated due to an allocation event. This is used to terminate the old UTI post allocation. End Credit event When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to a credit event. This combination must be reported when a credit event results in the termination and settlement of derivatives, for example single name CDS. End Inclusion in post When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to its inclusion in a position. A trading level derivative that is immediately included in a position must be reported with the action type “Position Component”. Only when a derivative is included in the position after being reported with the action type “New”, should it be reported with the action type “Finish” and the event type ” Inclusion in position.” End Corporate event When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is terminated due to a corporate action in the underlying stock. Error No event type required When a derivative or position with an existing UTI is canceled due to prior submission of incorrect information. For example, this is used to cancel the UTI of a derivative or position that should not have been reported (e.g. it is not a derivative transaction) or to cancel derivatives in progress when the counterparty begins to benefit from an intra-group exemption. Relaunch No event type required When a derivative or position that has been canceled is reinstated due to a previous submission of incorrect information. For example, this is used to reinstate the UTI of a derivative or position that was closed in error. This type of action should not be used to reopen a position that has previously been cleared and closed. “Revive” should only be used to reopen transactions that were terminated or canceled in error or that were canceled due to the IGT exemption, so that counterparties do not need to regenerate a new UTI . It should not be used for other reporting scenarios. Particularly in the case of a cleared position, counterparties must decide whether to keep the position open (and report the valuation accordingly) or close the position. If counterparties close the position and then enter into another derivative contract of the same type and wish to report at the position level, they must report a new position with a new UTI. Assessment No event type required When valuation-related data is submitted for a derivative or position with an existing UTI. Margin update No event type required When collateral data is submitted for a derivative or position with an existing UTI. Position component No event type required When a new derivative is entered into and included in a position on the same day.

Sources

2/ https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability/trade-repository-data/amended-derivative-reporting-requirements-under-uk-emir-draft-q-and-a

