



Yogurt makers can now claim their products can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to new guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration with a few caveats. FDA ruling allows yogurt makers to make decision qualified health claim that regular consumption of yogurt, at least two cups or three servings per week, can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The claim must state that there is limited scientific evidence to support it. The FDA said there was evidence linking yogurt consumption and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of fat or sugar content. But this discovery relies on observational studies that measure associations rather than cause and effect between a substance and a disease, he adds.

In its guidance, the FDA noted opposing views, including that the move could encourage consumers to increase their consumption of yogurts, including those that are high in added sugars. Added sugars have been linked to a number of health problems, including diabetes. Recognizing this concern, the FDA urged careful consideration of whether to use the claim on products that may contribute significant amounts of added sugars to the diet. More than a billion people will have diabetes by 2050 This decision follows a petition filed in 2018 by representatives of Danone North America, which sell yogurts, drinks and infant formula, among other food products. The petition quoted 117 publications prove the claim that yogurt consumption reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, the FDA said. At least six of the studies were at least partially funded by Danone or a related company, Reuters reported. Danone North America welcomed the FDA's announcement, saying in a statement hoping the move will provide consumers with simple, actionable information they can use to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In previous qualified health claims, the FDA has allowed cranberry juice manufacturers claim there is a link between consumption of certain cranberry products and a reduced risk of recurrent urinary tract infection in healthy women; who consumes magnesium could reduce the risk of high blood pressure; and that eating macadamia nuts can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Critics, however, have said that claims that are based on less evidence than permitted health claimsserves as insane health advice. About 38 million Americans have diabetes, and more than 90 percent of them have type 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diabetes has been listed as the underlying cause of death for more than 103,000 people in 2021, making it the eighth leading cause of death in the United States. according to the American Diabetes Association.

