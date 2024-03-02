Why did the exchanges hold special trading sessions today? | News explained





National Stock Exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchanges (BSE) and National Stock Exchanges (NSE) organized special live trading sessions on Saturday (March 2) under the SEBI framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS).

The special sessions aimed to check the preparedness of the exchanges to face possible problems or disruptions on the exchanges.

Typically, BSE and NSE are closed on Saturday and Sunday and open weekdays from Monday to Friday. Why did stock exchanges hold special trading sessions? Stock exchanges BSE and NSE said they have initiated the transition of trading systems from the main site (PR) to the disaster recovery (DR) site. Members are requested to note that the Exchange is organizing a special live trading session with an intraday switchover from the main site to the disaster recovery site on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in the equity and equity derivatives segments, NSE had informed in a previous circular.

The session was held on the basis of specific discussions with SEBI and its technical advisory committee. SEBI has laid down a framework for BCP and DRS for stock exchanges, depositories and clearing companies of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). The framework aims to ensure that in the event of an outage, business activities continue to take place without any interruption. Additionally, it also helps in maintaining data integrity. What were the times for the special trading sessions? The exchanges held special sessions in two phases. For the capital markets segment, on the main site, the pre-opening session took place from 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m. on the main site, and the normal market session took place from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. , according to the NSE circular. The pre-opening session at the disaster site was held from 11:15 a.m. to 11:23 a.m., and the normal trading session opened at 11:30 a.m. and closed at 12:30 p.m., the circular said. Outstanding orders on the main site were purged before trading from the disaster recovery site began, according to an ESB circular. What were the applicable price ranges for the special trading sessions? All securities (including those on which derivatives are available) had a maximum price band of 5 per cent for the special live trading session on March 2, the NSE said. Securities already in the 2 percent or lower price range continue to be available in the respective ranges, it said. For all closed-end mutual funds, a 5 percent price band was applicable. All futures contracts had a daily operating margin of 5 percent. What is a disaster recovery site? A disaster recovery site (DRS) is a place where an exchange, in the event of disruptions, can temporarily relocate its operations. Moving to DRS ensures continuity of business operations and also helps in maintaining the integrity of data and transactions.

