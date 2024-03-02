London Stock Exchange to help Ukraine strengthen the capacity of its investment promotion agency

Under the recently signed memorandum, the London Stock Exchange and TheCityUK will help Ukraine strengthen the capabilities of the Investment Promotion Agency.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Ministry of Economyreports an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We discussed very specific steps in our collaboration to bring the experience and expertise of our UK colleagues to this agency. The United Kingdom is one of the most developed financial centers in the world. Their experience will therefore be useful in creating a favorable financial ecosystem in Ukraine. We are grateful to the British side for its willingness to use its expertise for this purpose,” said First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Additionally, the London Stock Exchange and TheCityUK will conduct a study into expanding opportunities for public companies to raise capital.

The ministry said representatives of the London Stock Exchange expressed support for the “Made in Ukraine” policy.

“The government program “Made in Ukraine” resonates with international partners, who express their willingness to support it. We have explained to our partners how they can also strengthen it, for example by supporting Ukrainian producers in their purchasing procedures, investing in companies in Ukraine and increasing the presence of Ukrainian products on the UK market. And representatives of the London Stock Exchange share our opinion that such measures will further stimulate the development of the Ukrainian economy,” Svyrydenko explained.

Recall that during the year 2024, the United Kingdom will spend approximately 280 million euros (245 million pounds sterling) on ​​the purchase and production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.