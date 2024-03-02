UK pension funds to disclose domestic investments as London stock market falters





By Steve Goldstein Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that UK pensions will have to disclose how much they have invested domestically, in a bid to boost Britain's struggling stock market. Under the plan, defined contribution funds will have to disclose by 2027 their level of investment in UK companies, as well as their costs and net returns. Hunt said the proposal would first be considered by the Financial Conduct Authority. Pension funds will also have to disclose their performance compared to competing funds, and regulators will be able to block well-performing funds from launching new businesses, under the proposal. The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, supported the decision. “Investing in UK companies ultimately benefits those companies and the returns they generate, which supports the economy and the country in which retirees live, for the benefit and interest of all,” a- she declared in a press release. Companies including FanDuel owner CRH (CRH) and Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) have or are in the process of moving their primary listings from the UK to the US, with British chip designer ARM Holdings (ARM) having opted for a listing in New York upon his return. stock Exchange. Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunt, said the UK has become an “orphan market” as pension funds have allocated only 4% of their assets to UK-listed companies. United, up from 44% in 1998. Hall, in a note on Friday, said he advocated for pension funds to disclose their investments in the United Kingdom, as well as measures that Hunt did not take, such as reducing capital gains tax on UK investments. -Steve Goldstein This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03-02-24 0636ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240302231/uk-pension-funds-to-disclose-domestic-investment-as-london-stock-market-falters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos