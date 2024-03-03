Chicken dumplings might contain hard plastic





It's time to check the freezer again for recalled food products. This time, some chicken meatballs sold at Trader Joe's have been recalled because they may contain foreign materials. CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., of Beaumont, Calif., is recalling approximately 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup ball products because they may be contaminated with hard plastic from permanent marker, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the Ministry of Agriculture. The product, sold as Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, was produced on December 7, 2023 and 6,871 cases of the product were shipped to Trader Joes outlets nationwide, the company said. Company. The food manufacturer is investigating the matter, which occurred during the manufacturing process, Schwan's Company, owner of CJ Foods, said in a statement to USA TODAY. “Our food safety experts are working with our team to ensure we resolve the issue so this doesn’t happen again,” the statement said. The problem was discovered after some consumers complained about hard plastic in the product, available in 6 oz. boxes containing six dumplings. USDA FSIS is concerned that some consumers may have the product in their freezers. Free donuts:You can get two free Krispy Kreme donuts on Super Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. How do I know if I have chicken ravioli recalled by Trader Joe's? Boxes have lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2 printed on the side of the box. They have the establishment number P-46009 inside the USDA inspection mark. The products should not be consumed. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, says FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries from consuming these products, the agency says. However, anyone concerned about an injury should contact a medical professional, the FSIS says. Trader Joe's is among the stores affected by the recent recall last month of products containing cheese made by Rice-LopezFoodof Modesto, California, for a potential risk of listeria contamination. Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads:@mikesnider& mikegsnider. What is everyone talking about? Subscribe to our trends newsletter to receive the latest news of the day

