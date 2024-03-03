TMX CEO dives deeper into ETFs

The parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange has already completed a major deal this year: the acquisition of education company ETF VettaFi.

According to John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group, the transaction helps expand its exchange-traded fund business globally.

“The exchange-traded fund is essentially one of the most important investment innovations in the history of the market, at least in the last 20 years. [to] 30 years,” McKenzie told CNBC's “ETF Edge” this week. “What we were really looking to do was provide more support to our clients.”

Even though ETF activity has slowed from its 2022 highs, action in 2023 was still higher than previous years, according to iShares data.

McKenzie plans to use the VettaFi acquisition to facilitate the creation of ETFs.

“ETF providers can create new products and great solutions to reach a broader investor audience,” McKenzie said. “That’s the second highlight of what we’re doing with this investment.”

the TMX ETF Filter As of Friday, it lists 1,264 ETFs and ETF-related funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

With VettaFi in the exchange's tool belt, McKenzie hopes to create new ETFs focused on Canada's economic strengths and how they can reach international investors.

“We want to be more global than local,” McKenzie added. “It’s a great asset to help us build not just in the United States, not just in Canada, but all over the world. »

Since the acquisition was finalized on January 2, TMX shares are up 11%.

