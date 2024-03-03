Business
Reviews | Why stock market stars are at odds with real investment needs
We should now be asking much deeper questions than just whether and when another stock market bubble might burst. We should re-examine the role of the private and public sectors in allocating financial resources to the global economy. Failure to do so could lead to a dramatic rise in tax rates around the world, with governments forced to take on financing responsibilities that private sector equity investors in particular have long avoided.
At the start of 2022, more than 58,000 companies were listed on stock exchanges worldwide. Even with such large numbers, there are vast areas of economic activity and social needs that are not being addressed.
The Magnificent Seven and Granolas represent a tiny fraction of all listed stocks in the world. However, by value, the septets Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla represent more than $13 trillion, an astonishing 28% of the total value of the S&P 500.
Granolas GSK, Roche, ASML, Nestl, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, LOral, LVMH, AstraZeneca, SAP and Sanofi have a more modest valuation of around $3 trillion. However, this still represents 25 percent of the capitalization of the Stoxx Europe 600 index.
The problem is not just that these American and European giants disproportionately absorb global savings and equity market liquidity, or that the current market euphoria is dangerously dependent on the fortunes of just 18 stocks. The fact is that our collective savings, whether invested through pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies or other vehicles, are concentrated in restricted technology and consumer stocks at a time when socio-economic needs are enormous elsewhere.
Take for example the $100 trillion or more needed to combat climate change in the coming decades, or the $100 trillion needed to address infrastructure deficiencies, or even more for health needs. A stock market culture obsessed with technology and consumption rather than broader areas of investment is bound to lead to repeated ups and downs because it funds a limited range of assets.
The irony is that fund managers are constantly looking for alternative investments beyond stocks and bonds, while alternatives in socio-economic areas are already staring them in the face. They must cooperate with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank to present these investments in a way that makes them accessible to equity investors.
A vast wealth management industry has developed in Western market economies and beyond. The value of global financial assets under management had increased to US$98 trillion in 2022, according to the Boston Consulting Group.
Hong Kong star shines as Greater Bay Area rich take advantage of tax breaks, incentives
Hong Kong star shines as Greater Bay Area rich take advantage of tax breaks, incentives
Unless we all become more aware of wider social obligations and accept that our economies must be geared towards meeting these needs, the tax bill is likely to rise significantly. In short, the world needs to take a more holistic view of financing, which should pay. what and how.
Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specializing in Asian economic and financial affairs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3253671/why-stock-market-stars-are-odds-real-worlds-investment-needs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Why stock market stars are at odds with real investment needs
- Top 100 technology trends for March
- Microbiome helps identify those who benefit from combination immunotherapy
- Trump wins Missouri, Michigan and Idaho caucuses, CBS News projects
- PM Modi attacks dynastic politics, says Tejashwi doesn't have the courage to discuss Lalu-Rabri rule
- Radio Broadcast: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes | March 2, 2024
- Indonesia: the new president's past raises questions
- Rihanna, Dune 2 and Hollywood: the best journalists of the week |
- Macy's store closures, Apple's pivot, Google's Gemini failure, and Tesla's new model
- Elle Macpherson, 59, dazzles in a chic white maxi dress for the Best Brands Awards in Munich
- TMX CEO dives deeper into ETFs
- Fostering a more inclusive future for energy innovation