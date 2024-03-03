Reviews | Why stock market stars are at odds with real investment needs

We should now be asking much deeper questions than just whether and when another stock market bubble might burst. We should re-examine the role of the private and public sectors in allocating financial resources to the global economy. Failure to do so could lead to a dramatic rise in tax rates around the world, with governments forced to take on financing responsibilities that private sector equity investors in particular have long avoided.

At the start of 2022, more than 58,000 companies were listed on stock exchanges worldwide. Even with such large numbers, there are vast areas of economic activity and social needs that are not being addressed.

The total value, or market capitalization, of the world's listed stocks was estimated at US$112 trillion last July, an amount that exceeded the size of the global economy in terms of GDP, which was around US$101 trillion. US dollars in 2022. States hold the lion's share of the market, as the total capitalization of Wall Street, which amounts to more than 46 trillion US dollars, is almost double the country's GDP in 2022, which was of 25.4 trillion US dollars. Compare that to China, where the combined market capitalization of US$11.5 trillion was just over half that of China. GDP of $18 trillion in 2022.

The Magnificent Seven and Granolas represent a tiny fraction of all listed stocks in the world. However, by value, the septets Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla represent more than $13 trillion, an astonishing 28% of the total value of the S&P 500.

Granolas GSK, Roche, ASML, Nestl, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, LOral, LVMH, AstraZeneca, SAP and Sanofi have a more modest valuation of around $3 trillion. However, this still represents 25 percent of the capitalization of the Stoxx Europe 600 index.

The problem is not just that these American and European giants disproportionately absorb global savings and equity market liquidity, or that the current market euphoria is dangerously dependent on the fortunes of just 18 stocks. The fact is that our collective savings, whether invested through pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies or other vehicles, are concentrated in restricted technology and consumer stocks at a time when socio-economic needs are enormous elsewhere.

Take for example the $100 trillion or more needed to combat climate change in the coming decades, or the $100 trillion needed to address infrastructure deficiencies, or even more for health needs. A stock market culture obsessed with technology and consumption rather than broader areas of investment is bound to lead to repeated ups and downs because it funds a limited range of assets.

The irony is that fund managers are constantly looking for alternative investments beyond stocks and bonds, while alternatives in socio-economic areas are already staring them in the face. They must cooperate with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank to present these investments in a way that makes them accessible to equity investors.

The implications for the future of market capitalism and for taxpayers are profound. Governments are often accused of misallocation of resources waste and inefficiency but private wealth managers are arguably more culpable in this regard.

A vast wealth management industry has developed in Western market economies and beyond. The value of global financial assets under management had increased to US$98 trillion in 2022, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

This US$100 trillion machine, as the Boston Consulting Group's Global Asset Management 2021 report, referred to the fund management industry has grown at a surprising pace in recent years. Financial consultants PwC predict the sector will grow nearly 50 percent to US$145.4 trillion by 2025. Industry practitioners decide which stocks are among the few to become twinkling stars in the firmament while others are left to shine faintly in the sky. edges.

Some will say that it is up to governments and not stock markets to take care of the issue. gargantuan socio-economic challenges . This ignores the fact that many governments do not have adequate resources without resorting to borrowing. They get most of their income from taxpayers, while those same taxpayers are free to invest their money wherever they want after fulfilling their tax obligations.

Unless we all become more aware of wider social obligations and accept that our economies must be geared towards meeting these needs, the tax bill is likely to rise significantly. In short, the world needs to take a more holistic view of financing, which should pay. what and how.

Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specializing in Asian economic and financial affairs.