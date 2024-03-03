Stock market today: Sensex ends flat, Nifty 50 closes up 39.65 points in second part of special trading session

In the second part of the special live trading session, which took place from 11:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 60.80 points flat at 73,806.15 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,378.40 level, up 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent. . On the broader market front, the Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 0.69% and the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.74%.

Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at new high closing levels in the first part of a special trading session on Saturday, which began at 9:15 am IST and ended at 10:00 am IST.

The Sensex hit an all-time closing high of 73,860.26 after rising 114.91 points, or 0.16 per cent. The benchmark index hit a new record high of 73,982.12 during 45 minutes of trading. With a gain of 56.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, the Nifty 50 hit a new closing high of 22,395. It touched 22,420.25, its all-time high, earlier in the day.

“The Nifty 50 started on a positive note but struggled to withstand the selling pressure at higher levels, eventually closing at the lowest of the day. Although the overall sentiment remains positive, the index needs to surpass the 22,400 mark to trigger a new rally. a breakout above 22,400 could propel the index towards 22,600. On the downside, support lies between 22,250 and 22,200,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

In the first session on Saturday, Sensex opened at 73,881.60, up 136.25 points or 0.18%, and Nifty 50 started at 22,392.30, up 53.50 points or 0 .24%.

NSE and BSE today held a special live trading session to assess the resilience of their disaster recovery systems. The special negotiation session is part of the framework of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) management system.

Top Nifty 50 winners and losers from the special trading session

As many as 35 stocks ranked in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the remaining 14 finished in the red.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.60%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.57%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.19%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (in up 1.06%) and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.93%) finished among the top gainers.

On the other side, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.67%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.65%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.49%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 0.46%) and Nestl India Ltd (down 0.44%). %) were among the latecomers.

Sector indices today

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index gained 1.58% and Nifty Consumer Durables rose 1.16%. Other winners were Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Realty, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma. On the other side, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank ended in red.

“Bank Nifty remained range-bound throughout the day with low participation. Nonetheless, the overall sentiment remains positive as long as it remains above 42,000. A decisive breakout above 47,500 could potentially propel the index towards 48,200. On the downside, support is identified at 47,000,” Rupak De added.

Expert opinions on the markets

At the start of a busy week of economic data releases, investor sentiment appeared cautious, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. However, indices surged in the final session, propelled by India's bumper GDP figures and a strong performance by India's manufacturing sector as production and new orders resume.

Even as robust economic data boosted confidence in the Indian economy, concerns persisted over the RBI's policy decisions amid high liquidity and inflation concerns. Globally, consistent data on personal consumption spending in the United States and mild inflation in the Eurozone could prompt global central banks to take a dovish view on interest rates. US bond yields fell after the release of inflation data, also supporting the equity market,” Vinod said.

Nair said banking stocks reversed their initial weakness and performed well on the back of an improving economic outlook, while weakness persisted in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors, which are more closely linked to the global economy. The release of additional data from the United States, such as PMI and payroll data, as well as inflation data from China, could influence market dynamics in the future. Corrections in mid and small caps are underway and expected to continue, with regulators urging disclosure of risks associated with AMCs.

Published: Mar 02, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

