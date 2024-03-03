Business
Looking for reliable dividend stocks in the new bull market? Avoid this stock.
With the new bull market in full swing and making waves thanks to frothy bets on artificial intelligence stocks, dividend investors still have the same goal: finding safe sources of income. But the strongest dividend stocks tend to be expensive for this very reason. It's not very risky to bet on well-established legacy companies, so their dividend yields are generally low.
On the other hand, betting on beaten players recovering offers the potential for outsized returns in the future, if only in exchange for some anxiety until then. That doesn't make every struggling dividend-paying company a smart investment, however. Here's an example of a very tempting stock to avoid buying at the moment, whether it's a bull market or not.
This company's track record leaves a lot to be desired
There is an assortment of evidence suggesting that Medical Properties Trust (MPW 4.04%) the stock will not be able to provide a reliable cash flow to its shareholders despite being a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the relatively slow-moving healthcare sector.
Some of this evidence relates to the company's unmanageable debt load of $10.1 billion, of which nearly $3 billion will be due in 2026. Another piece of evidence is its cash flow from operations (CFO) over the 12 last months (TTM), which at $551. The million dollar is down 21% over the past three years and shows no signs of recovery, making debt repayment an even more distant goal. Then there are the ongoing problems with its largest tenant, Steward Health Care, which failed to pay its rent repeatedly last year. And finally, there's the fact that it has already cut its dividend payout in mid-2023.
But perhaps the biggest reason why MPT is not a reliable stock to buy for dividend income is that investors can't have confidence in its management.
For example, in late 2022, it authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million, expiring at the end of 2023. Companies often announce such programs to boost investor confidence, as having additional liquidity to returning to shareholders is a sign of financial strength. Of course, MPT didn't actually have any excess cash flow to redirect to its shareholders when the program launched, so the overwhelming majority of the allocation went unused. It is unclear what the purpose of this decision was.
There are other communications that deserve to be questioned. In their first-quarter 2022 earnings report, company executives praised the strong performance of its tenants as well as its own history of dividend growth. Remember that at that time the drastic dividend cut was only a little over a year away, and some commentators were already noticing the cracks in the foundation. It's hard to believe that senior leadership didn't realize trouble was brewing.
Then, in its first quarter 2023 earnings update, management's tone remained more optimistic than ever, explaining how the REIT's recent performance “establishes a baseline level of profitability that supports our dividend payments and prepares for the ground for continued growth.” People who invested based on this confidence have since seen their shares lose a lot of their value and also generate less income.
Don't expect relief from the bull market here
There is an unlikely outcome in which the new bull market would act as a rising tide that lifts all stocks, including Medical Properties Trust. In such a situation, it could be that people who invest in this REIT today will see their shares rise. It is also possible that MPT will be able to sell enough of its assets to survive the next few years of debt repayment, ultimately becoming financially viable in the long term.
But these scenarios aren't actually investment theses on which to risk your portfolio. They lie somewhere between distant projects and pipe dreams. And considering management's message, it's unclear whether investors have access to enough high-quality information from insiders to even make a good-quality decision. So avoid buying shares of this company and don't let the high dividend yield fool you into believing that the payout will actually arrive consistently as advertised.
Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the securities mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
