GCC stock markets hit 16-month high





Muscat – Positive sentiments in financial markets around the world pushed the GCC stock index to the highest level since November 2022 during the third week of February. The MSCI GCC index remained high at the end of the month and closed after falling slightly last week with a gain of 4.2%, according to Kuwait-based Kamco Investment. This positive performance came despite three of the seven GCC exchanges seeing declines in February. Monthly gains also fully offset January's declines, resulting in a 3.3% year-to-date gain for the MSCI GCC index, Kamco Investment said in a research report on Sunday. Saudi Arabia was the best performing market in February with a gain of 7.1%, followed by Qatar and Dubai with gains of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. The Kuwaiti market also posted a gain of 2.4%. On the decline side, Bahrain reported the largest decline during the month (-3.0%), followed by Abu Dhabi and Oman with relatively smaller declines. In terms of year-to-date performance in 2024, Kuwait leads the GCC rankings with a return of 9.1%, followed by Dubai and Saudi Arabia with returns of 6.1% and 5 .5%, respectively. On the other hand, the drop in the Abu Dhabi benchmark index for the second consecutive month accentuated the decline since the start of the year, to 3.4%. The GCC's sectoral performance showed broad-based growth across sectors, with the Insurance Index leading with a 19.5% gain, followed by the Consumer Durables and Apparel and Retail indices. health with gains of 12.6% and 11.4%, respectively. Large-cap sectors like energy and banks posted single-digit gains of 3.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Healthcare and insurance were also among the top five sectors in terms of year-to-date performance, with double-digit returns, according to the report. In terms of trading activity, the value traded in February declined month-over-month, but remained elevated at the second highest level in 21 months. Muscat Stock Exchange The MSX30 index of the Muscat Stock Exchange recorded a slight decline of 0.2% in February to close the month at 4,554.8 points compared to a gain of 1.1% in January. The index traded in a tight range during the month, mainly due to minimal catalysts in the market, Kamco Investment said. In terms of sector performance, two of the MSX's three sector indexes posted gains in February while one declined. The financial index recorded a decline of 3.7% in February, mainly due to the decline in shares of more than half of the companies in the sector. In comparison, the Omani Stock Exchange's services index recorded a monthly gain of 10.4% in February, while the industrial index recorded a gain of 2.2%. Trading activity on the Muscat Stock Exchange saw strong gains in February. The total volume of shares traded on the exchange jumped 132.7% to 860.3 million shares in February from 369.6 million in January. Likewise, the total trading value on the stock exchange increased by 51.4% to RO103.8 million from RO68.6 million in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.muscatdaily.com/2024/03/03/gcc-stock-markets-surge-to-16-month-high/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos