London Stock Exchange Group plc narrowly missed profits – but analysts have updated their models

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) released its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the company was performing and what industry forecasters thought of the company following this report. This seems like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of UK8.4 billion were in line with analysts' forecasts, statutory profits fell well short of estimates, missing estimates by 54% to reach UK1.38 per share. Analysts typically update their forecasts with each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the business has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to check out the analysts' latest post-earnings (statutory) forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for London Stock Exchange Group, from 14 analysts, is for revenues of $8.71 billion in 2024. If met, this would imply a satisfactory increase of 3, 9% of its income over the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to jump 63% to UK2.30. Before this report was released, analysts had been modeling revenues of $8.69 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56 billion in 2024. Analysts appear to have become more pessimistic following the latest results. While there was no change in revenue guidance, EPS estimates were reduced significantly.

It might come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target remained broadly unchanged at UK102, with analysts clearly implying that the expected decline in earnings is unlikely to have a big impact on the valuation. Fixing on a single price target can be unwise, however, since the consensus target is actually the average of analysts' price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any differing opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ​​London Stock Exchange Group at UK115 per share, while the most bearish values ​​it at UK81.00. Analysts certainly have divergent views on the company, but the range of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await London Stock Exchange Group shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these predictions is to put them in context with the industry itself. We highlight that London Stock Exchange Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast annualized growth rate of 3.9% through the end of 2024 well below the historical annual growth of 34% over the past five years . For comparison, other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are expected to grow revenues at 2.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that while London Stock Exchange Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it is still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The bigger concern is that analysts have cut their earnings per share estimates, suggesting trading difficulties could lie ahead for the London Stock Exchange Group. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue figures, suggesting they are in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the broader industry. The consensus price target remained stable at UK102, with the latest estimates not enough to impact their price targets.

With this in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to jump to a conclusion about the London Stock Exchange Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for the London Stock Exchange Group until 2026, and you can view them for free on our platform here.

However, you should always think about the risks. For example, we spotted 1 warning sign for the London Stock Exchange Group you should be aware of this.

