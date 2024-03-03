Business
London Stock Exchange Group plc narrowly missed profits – but analysts have updated their models
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) released its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the company was performing and what industry forecasters thought of the company following this report. This seems like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of UK8.4 billion were in line with analysts' forecasts, statutory profits fell well short of estimates, missing estimates by 54% to reach UK1.38 per share. Analysts typically update their forecasts with each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the business has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to check out the analysts' latest post-earnings (statutory) forecasts for next year.
View our latest analysis for London Stock Exchange Group
Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for London Stock Exchange Group, from 14 analysts, is for revenues of $8.71 billion in 2024. If met, this would imply a satisfactory increase of 3, 9% of its income over the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to jump 63% to UK2.30. Before this report was released, analysts had been modeling revenues of $8.69 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56 billion in 2024. Analysts appear to have become more pessimistic following the latest results. While there was no change in revenue guidance, EPS estimates were reduced significantly.
It might come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target remained broadly unchanged at UK102, with analysts clearly implying that the expected decline in earnings is unlikely to have a big impact on the valuation. Fixing on a single price target can be unwise, however, since the consensus target is actually the average of analysts' price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any differing opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values London Stock Exchange Group at UK115 per share, while the most bearish values it at UK81.00. Analysts certainly have divergent views on the company, but the range of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await London Stock Exchange Group shareholders.
Of course, another way to look at these predictions is to put them in context with the industry itself. We highlight that London Stock Exchange Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast annualized growth rate of 3.9% through the end of 2024 well below the historical annual growth of 34% over the past five years . For comparison, other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are expected to grow revenues at 2.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that while London Stock Exchange Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it is still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.
The essential
The bigger concern is that analysts have cut their earnings per share estimates, suggesting trading difficulties could lie ahead for the London Stock Exchange Group. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue figures, suggesting they are in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the broader industry. The consensus price target remained stable at UK102, with the latest estimates not enough to impact their price targets.
With this in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to jump to a conclusion about the London Stock Exchange Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for the London Stock Exchange Group until 2026, and you can view them for free on our platform here.
However, you should always think about the risks. For example, we spotted 1 warning sign for the London Stock Exchange Group you should be aware of this.
The assessment is complex, but we help to simplify it.
Find out if London Stock Exchange Group is potentially overvalued or undervalued by viewing our full analysis, which includes fair value estimates, risks and warnings, dividends, insider trading and financial health.
See the free analysis
Any feedback on this article? Worried about the content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to constitute financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your objectives or your financial situation. Our goal is to provide you with targeted, long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
|
Sources
2/ https://simplywall.st/stocks/gb/diversified-financials/lse-lseg/london-stock-exchange-group-shares/news/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-just-missed-earnings-but-ana
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mother of the bride leaves the internet divided after admitting she refused to let her daughter alter her own wedding dress…so who do you think is wrong?
- London Stock Exchange Group plc narrowly missed profits – but analysts have updated their models
- WhatsApps surprise, groundbreaking new feature coming in days
- Donald Trump extends his winning streak in Idaho and Michigan after his first victory in Missouri
- PM Modi reflects on Vision 2047 with ministerial council, sets 100-day agenda for third term
- UK terror threat reaches highest level since 9/11
- Mr. Ibu, the Nigerian actor who broke African ribs, dies at 62
- Google under fire: Will Sundar Pichai resign?
- Orlando International Airport expects to set record with WFTV spring break travel
- Erdogan refuses to give in on Cyprus position
- Richard Sennett's The Performer: Art, Life, Politics surveys all the worlds on stage, for better or for worse | History books
- Son Ambani's pre-wedding party features Rihanna, tycoons and Bollywood stars, Asia News