London Stock Exchange Group plc misses EPS by 54% and analysts revise forecasts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) released its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the company was performing and what industry forecasters thought of the company following this report. Statutory earnings per share were much lower than expected, coming in at UK1.38, around 54% below analysts' forecasts, although revenues were decent, roughly in line with analysts' estimates at 8 .4 billion UK. Earnings are an important time for investors because they can track a company's performance, look at analyst forecasts for next year, and see if there has been a change in sentiment towards the company. 'business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see if analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

profit and revenue growth

Following the latest results, London Stock Exchange Group's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK8.71 billion in 2024. This would represent a credible 3.9% improvement in revenues compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to rise 63% to UK2.30. Prior to this earnings report, analysts were forecasting revenues of $8.69 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56 billion in 2024. So there was certainly a drop in sentiment after the latest results, noting the fairly significant reduction in new GAP. forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at UK102, with analysts apparently voting that their lower earnings forecasts are unlikely to cause the share price to decline in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data, however, as some investors also like to take estimate variance into account when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ​​London Stock Exchange Group at UK115 per share, while the most bearish values ​​it at UK81.00. This shows that there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally divided on the stock as if it's a make or break situation.

Another way to view these estimates is to put them in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts compare to past performance and whether the forecasts are more or less bullish compared to other companies of the market. industry. It's pretty clear that London Stock Exchange Group's revenue growth is expected to slow significantly, with revenue through to the end of 2024 expected to show growth of 3.9% on an annualized basis. This compares to a historic growth rate of 34% over the past five years. Compare this to other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are expected to grow revenue (in total) at 2.7% per year. Even after the expected slowdown in growth, it seems clear that the London Stock Exchange Group is also expected to grow faster than the broader industry.

The bigger concern is that analysts have cut their earnings per share estimates, suggesting trading difficulties could lie ahead for the London Stock Exchange Group. Fortunately, there have been no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the broader industry. There was no real change in the consensus price target, suggesting that the company's intrinsic value has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

That said, the company's long-term earnings trajectory is much bigger than next year. We have forecasts for the London Stock Exchange Group until 2026, and you can see them for free on our platform here.

Before you move on to the next step, you need to know 1 warning sign for the London Stock Exchange Group that we discovered.

