Fujian Ideal Jewelry Industrial will be delisted from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on March 4.

Disclaimer: XM Group Entities provide an execution only service and access to our online trading facility, enabling any person to view and/or use the content available on or through the Website, is not intended to modify or develop this, nor to modify or develop this. Such access and use is always subject to: (i) the General Conditions; (ii) Risk Warnings; and (iii) Full Disclaimer. This content is therefore provided for general information purposes only. In particular, please note that the content of our online trading service constitutes neither a solicitation nor an offer to enter into transactions on the financial markets. Trading in any financial market involves a significant level of risk to your capital.
All material published on our online trading platform is intended for educational/informational purposes only and does not contain and should not be relied upon to contain financial, investment tax or business advice and recommendations; or a record of our trading prices; or an offer or solicitation for a transaction in financial instruments; or unsolicited financial promotions to you.
Any third party content, as well as content prepared by XM, such as: opinions, news, research, analysis, pricing and other information or links to third party sites contained on this website are provided as is, as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. To the extent that any content is construed as investment research, you should note and agree that the content was not intended and has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements intended to promote the independence of investment research. investment and, as such, it would be considered marketing communication under applicable laws and regulations. Please ensure you have read and understood our notice on non-independent investing. Research and risk warning regarding the above information, accessible here.
Unfortunately, the product or service you are trying to access is not available in your country.
What would you like to do?
Continue anyway
I would like to see this content even if I am not eligible to open an account.
View content for my region
I would like to visit the website of Trading.com, another group entity which is a retail foreign exchange trader registered with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association.
By choosing either option, I confirm that my decision to proceed has been made independently, on my own initiative and that no solicitation or recommendation has been made by XM or any other entity within the band.
Risk warning: Your capital is in danger. Leveraged products may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.
Please enter your contact details. If you already have an XM account, please provide your account ID so that our support team can provide you with the best possible service.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos