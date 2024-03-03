Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy in the special trading session on March 2, 2024

Why is the Indian stock market open today?

In order to strengthen the stock exchanges in case of any unforeseen incident that may impact their operations, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will today organize a special live trading session with an intraday switchover to a disaster recovery site (DR). Thus, the Indian stock market is expected to remain open on Saturday during the special trading session. However, only the stock market will be open on Saturday. Trading on the commodities market will remain suspended as usual on weekend days.

The session will take place in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 a.m. The second special live trading session will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Intraday Trading Tips for a Special Trading Session

Revealing intraday trading tips for the NSE special trading session on March 2, 2024, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said the Nifty 50 index crossed the 22,200 mark and hit a new high on Friday. The 50-stock index hit a new high after breaking through this psychological level and managed to finish on a higher note on Friday. The Choice Broking expert said that Nifty today may try to rise to the 22500 level. Bagadia added that the 50-share index may try to climb up to the 22800 level in the near term.

Stocks to Buy Today

Asked about intraday stocks for special session on March 2, 2024, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three buy or sell stocks for Saturday JSW Steel, Tata Motors and ONGC.

1]JSW Steel: Buy from 836.20, target 895, stop loss 790.

JSW Steel shares, currently trading at The 836.20 levels show signs of a positive technical outlook. The stock has recently rebounded from support levels around 790, which is also close to the 200-day EMA levels, demonstrating its ability to maintain price stability. Notably, the stock successfully broke through a minor resistance level at 820, which is near the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). This is a positive development, as it signifies a potential change in the stock's trend.

There is another resistance level near 845. If the stock manages to maintain a position above this mentioned resistance, it may pave the way for an upward move towards the target level of 895 and beyond. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is currently trading at the 57.22 level. This RSI reading suggests a moderate level of strength in the stock, without being in overbought territory. This implies that it is possible that the stock could potentially gain momentum.

Based on the above analysis, JSW Steel shares can be bought at the CMP of 836.20, It can also be added up to 820 for the target of 895 levels with a SL of 790.

2]Tata Engines: Buy from 978, target 1060, stop loss 943.

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at an all-time high of 978, exhibiting a consistent trend of forming new highs and higher lows. This upward trend is supported by significant trading volume, indicating the potential for further upward movement. Anticipated price targets are set at 1060, with substantial support seen near 943 downward.

Additionally, Tata Motors stock is currently trading above major exponential moving averages (EMAs), including the 20, 50, 100 and 200 day EMAs. This suggests robust bullish momentum, implying the likelihood of a sustained price rise. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 73.7, signifying an upward trajectory and confirming an increase in buying momentum.

To effectively manage risks, it is recommended to set a stop-loss (SL) at 943 to protect the investment in the event of an unexpected market downturn. A prudent strategy is to consider buying opportunities if the market declines to levels around 959.

In summary, based on technical analysis and current market conditions, Tata Motors stock appears to present a promising buying opportunity for those targeting a market. Price target of 1060. This recommendation is conditional on the implementation of prudent risk management measures.

3]ONGC: Buy from 270.55, goal 282, stop loss 261.

ONGC share price, currently trading at 270.55, presents a resilient technical position with a significant rebound from the robust support of 261, closely aligned with its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA). ONGC stock price maintains positive positioning above its short term (20 days), medium term (50 days) and long term (200 days) EMAs, highlighting its sustained uptrend.

The momentum indicator, currently at the level of 59.69, has rebounded, indicating renewed strength in ONGC. This favorable technical setup is further supported by the stock price above all crucial moving averages.

Looking ahead, minor resistance is expected near the Level 275. Breaking above this level, ONGC is poised for an upward trajectory, targeting the price target of 282 and beyond. This analysis suggests a positive outlook for ONGC, supported by robust support levels, alignment of moving averages and momentum indicators, signaling potential bullish momentum in the coming sessions. Investors and traders can take these technical aspects into account to make informed decisions.

Based on the above analysis, ONGC shares can be bought at the CMP of 270.55, it can also be added up to 266 for the target of 282 levels with a SL of 261.

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 07:04 IST

