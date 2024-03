Short positions in Chinese stocks decline after regulatory crackdown

Signage of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, Monday, January 29, 2024. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Short positions in China's stock market fell by a third in February to their lowest level in more than three years, reflecting moves by regulators to curb speculation and boost investor confidence. China's blue-chip CSI300 index has rebounded nearly 14% from a five-year low hit last month as selling pressure eases amid government stabilization efforts, even as economic growth still seems fragile. The balance of stocks that investors borrowed to sell short collapsed to 43.5 billion yuan ($6.04 billion) at the end of February, two-thirds of the end-January level and the lowest since July 2020, according to data from ChinaSecurities Finance Corp, a state-owned company providing margin financing services. on the market. However, the data does not take into account other short positions via derivatives or stock futures. As part of a series of measures to revive the market, China's securities watchdog last month suspended brokerage firms that did not borrow stocks and lend them to short sellers. Additionally, investors were prohibited from short selling stocks purchased on the same day. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said its policies aim to create a level playing field in a market where retail investors account for the lion's share of trading. Brokerages such as CITIC Securities, GF Securities and ChinaSecurities followed the regulator's advice and said they would restrict short-selling activities. Wei Mingsan, general manager of Zhejiang DeepWin Asset Management Co, said the restrictions prevented fund managers from conducting “T+0”, or an intraday trading strategy. Fund managers have denounced these measures. Yuan Yuwei, a hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said the restrictions have made it increasingly difficult to trade the so-called long-short equity strategy, in which a fund seeks to buy outperforming stocks while selling short underperforming stocks. “Both long and short positions are good for value investing. Without short selling, the market could be vulnerable to more volatility,” Yuan said, arguing that regulators should go after secondary market manipulators and no to short sellers. The debate shows that Chinese regulators are walking a tightrope between efficiency and fairness by tightening their control over short selling, leveraged trading and high-frequency trading. “This regulatory vigilance makes sense in the context of maintaining market stability,” said Kher Sheng Lee, Asia-Pacific co-head of AIMA, a lobby group representing fund managers in more than 60 countries. “Yet it is crucial to strike a delicate balance between regulation and free markets.”

