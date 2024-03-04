Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, February 23, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday evening after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted a record Friday, breaking its 2021 record, as stocks attempt to continue their weeklong rally.
Futures linked to the S&P 500 decreased slightly, while Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts checked slightly lower. Futures contracts linked to the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 47 points, or 0.1%.
Stocks climbed, fueled by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high on Friday, making it the last of the major stock indexes to hit a record close this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their seventh weekly gain in eight last week, while the Dow Jones ended the week in the red.
“The recent rally has brought the share of market capitalization of stocks with extremely high valuations to levels similar to those reached during the euphoria of 2021,” David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note from Friday. “But the prevalence of extreme valuations appears much less prevalent today than in 2021 after adjusting for market concentration.”
As markets digested a season of better-than-expected earnings and a higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index report, investors are now turning their attention to inflation.
This week, investors will look for clues about the future direction of interest rates in monetary policy updates delivered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday.
The ADP employment survey and job opening data for January will be released on Wednesday, providing a deeper look at the job market. Manufacturing and nonfarm payroll data for February will also be released Friday.
|
