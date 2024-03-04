Stock market today: ZEEL shares under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A single stock was banned from trading on Monday, March 4, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was banned in the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

ZEEL is the only stock that is on the exchange's F&O ban list for March 4.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at new closing highs in Saturday's special trading session, amid impressive GDP data and foreign fund inflows.

Major stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Saturday held a special trading session in the equity and equity derivatives segments to check their preparedness to face major disruptions or failures at the main venue.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 60.80 points, or 0.08 percent, to its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. During the trade, the benchmark index hit its record high of 73,994.70, up 249.35 points or 0.33 percent.

The Nifty rose 39.65 points or 0.18 percent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40. During the day, it hit its lifetime high of 22,419.55, up 80.8 points or 0.36 percent.

The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE has reached its all-time high of 394.06 lakh.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 06:18 IST

Topics that might interest you

