Bear market for bags? The difficult path to sports scholarships





If there's one truism in the sports industry, it's that someone, at some point, will try to mix professional sports with elements of the stock market again. And in almost every case, the climb was difficult. For over 20 years, a series of different companies have sought to take the performance of athletes on or off the field and turn it into a version of an investment grade asset. Approaches have varied, with some approaching the realm of traditional fantasy sports or sports betting, others existing as a repackaging of other celebrity brand investment vehicles. But either way, the basic idea is largely the same: taking investing concepts essential to Wall Street and combining them with fans' affinity for sports. The latest addition is Vestible, which allows fans to buy and sell stocks based on the future on-field earnings of professional college athletes. The Kansas-based startup has won approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is now planning a March 18 IPO centered on Broncos linebacker Baron Browning. Fans can buy shares for $10 tied to 1% of Browning's salary income. The Denver linebacker, who keeps 80 percent of the IPO funds, is currently on a rookie contract paying about $3.1 million this year, but he expects a big pay raise in his next CONTRACT. Part of the appeal here is that fans can get in on the ground floor, so to speak, to Browning's rise. Swings and misses Investors will receive monthly dividends and can buy and sell these shares. However, Vestible is just the latest in a long list of companies to have tried, without lasting success, a version of this idea. Among the company's many predecessors: ProTrade: The granddaddy of them all in this space. Created by Mike Kerns, former chief of staff to super agents Leigh Steinberg, Jeff Moorad and Jeff Ma, members of the famous MIT blackjack team that beat Las Vegas at its own game, this company formed in 2004 as as online athletes scholarship. Unable to expand that operation, Kerns and Ma renamed the company in 2008 to Citizen Sports Network and pivoted to a variety of social media and fantasy sports apps, eventually leading to a successful sale to Yahoo! Today, Kerns is a partner at influential investment firm The Chernin Group, while Ma is an active entrepreneur, author, podcaster and speaker.

Similar to Vestible but structured around endorsement income rather than on-field salaries, this company sold shares between 2013-16 before closing the following year. Mojo: Backed by Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, this athlete-focused exchange also ventured into sports betting and fantasy sports, but it sold or closed much of its business by the end of the year. 'last year and is now focusing on downstream price support for others. betting operators. Many others are still attempting similar concepts, including PredictionStrike, which raised $10 million last fall for its fantasy sports exchange. But in virtually every previous case, the inability to reach large swaths of casual fans helped prove fatal.

