Indian Stock Market: 8 Key Things That Changed for the Market This Weekend – Gift Nifty and Nikkeis Record All-Time High for Oil Prices

Asian markets traded higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 breaking the 40,000 mark for the first time, while U.S. stock indexes hit a new all-time high ahead of the week, including testimony from the Federal Reserve Chairman American, Jerome Powell, before the Congress and the Chinese National People's Congress.

Globally, investors will be paying attention to the Chinese meetings of the two sessions which begin today. These are the simultaneous annual meetings of the Chinese legislature, the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Additionally, several stock market triggers will also go unnoticed, including domestic and global macroeconomic data, political developments ahead of the 2024 general elections, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflows and other global indicators.

Indian stock exchanges, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), held a special live trading session on Saturday, March 2 to assess the resilience of their disaster recovery systems.

On Saturday, stock indices ended with marginal gains after hitting record highs during the day.

The Sensex gained 60.80 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 73,806.15, while the Nifty 50 settled 39.65 points, or 0.18 percent, up at 22,378, 40.

At the start of a busy week of economic data releases, investor sentiment seemed cautious. However, the indices surged in the last session, propelled by excellent Indian GDP figures and a good performance by the Indian manufacturing sector as production and new orders resume. Even as robust economic data boosted confidence in the Indian economy, concerns persisted over the RBI's policy decisions amid high liquidity and inflation concerns,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are the major global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher following a rally on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained more than 0.8% to hit a new record high above the 40,000 mark, while the Topix as a whole was flat. The South Korean Kospi jumped 1.43% and the Kosdaq 1.4%. Futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a steady open.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, after ending a five-week winning streak with a slight decline last week.

Awesome gift today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,517 level, a premium of almost 15 points to the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a marginally positive start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

US stock indexes rallied on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, driven by gains in technology stocks and falling Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.99 points, or 0.23%, to 39,087.38, while the S&P 500 gained 40.81 points, or 0.80%, to 5,137.08. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 183.02 points, or 1.14%, at 16,274.94.

Over the week, the S&P 500 gained 0.95%, the Nasdaq by 1.74% and the Dow Jones by 0.11%.

Among stocks, Nvidia shares jumped 4% to close above $2 trillion in market value for the first time, while shares of Advanced Micro Devices gained 5.25% to a level record $202.64.

Dell Technologies shares soared 31.62%. New York Community Bancorp shares fell 25.89% and Boeing shares fell 1.83%.

US Fed officials

Fed Governor Chris Waller said upcoming decisions on the final size of its balance sheet would have no impact on its fight against inflation. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said she

cautiously optimistic progress will continue on disinflation without a significant weakening of the labor market, and that the central bank has avoided a wage-price spiral, Reuters reported.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said it was too early to predict when the Fed would be able to start cutting rates.

US Manufacturing PMI

U.S. manufacturing fell further in February. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI fell last month to 47.8, its lowest level in seven months, from 49.1 in January, Reuters reported. This is the 16th consecutive month that the PMI index has remained below 50, indicating a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

U.S. Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday. The 2-year bond yield fell 11.1 basis points (bps) to 4.5354%, its biggest daily decline since late January. The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year bonds fell 6.6 basis points to 4.186%, while the yield on 30-year bonds fell 4.7 basis points to 4.3285% from 4.375% on Thursday evening.

Dollar

The US dollar fell on weaker-than-expected US economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.2% to 103.91.

Oil price

Crude oil prices extended gains to trade near their highest level this year after OPEC extended its production cuts. Brent crude futures rose 0.30% to $83.80 a barrel after rising 2% on Friday, while the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate gained 0.25% to 80.17 dollars, after crossing the $80 level for the first time since November.

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 06:51 IST

