See the new satellite tracking methane pollution from space

Gas sensor housing Infrared sensor Spectrometer Source: 3D model via MethaneSAT and Fair Worlds

Six years ago, scientists at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund completed a major research project to measure methane leaks from Texas oil and gas sites. Everywhere they looked using planes, drones, ground measurements and even handheld devices, they found that the gas was escaping at a much faster rate than the companies had disclosed.

What if this happened all over the world?

Scientists knew there was only one way to understand the big picture: build a satellite to track methane on a global scale, something the group had never done before. As far as they knew, no nonprofits included only governments or private companies.

“Everyone thought it was crazy,” said Steven Hamburg, EDF's chief scientist, who led the project. “I thought it was crazy, to be honest.”

Over the following months, EDF assembled a team of approximately 70 scientists and engineers from academia, commercial aerospace and defense industries. And it raised about $88 million from philanthropic donors, a small budget given the scale of the project.

The satellite was scheduled to blast off into space Monday aboard a Space X rocket.

Methane, a colorless, odorless gas, is the main ingredient in natural gas, which is burned in power plants and factories around the world, as well as in homes (think gas stoves). Gas is much cleaner to burn than coal, but it has one big problem: it is notoriously leaky. It seeps from oil and gas drilling sites. It escapes from the pipelines that carry the gas where it needs to go. And some operators simply release it into the air instead of investing in the infrastructure needed to capture it all.

And this accelerates climate change.

When methane escapes into the atmosphere, it acts like a thick blanket in the sky, trapping heat from the sun and warming the planet. And in its first 20 years in the atmosphere, methane captures more than 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas. (Fortunately, methane doesn't stay in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide.)

Scientists estimate that human-caused methane emissions are responsible for 30% of current global warming.

Determining where methane emissions are occurring, how much they are, and who is responsible has been a challenge. Many drilling sites are unmanned. Some companies don't invest enough in leak detection technology. Or they don't like it when inspectors take action.

Enter MethaneSAT.

The washing machine-sized satellite carries precision instruments, including a spectrometer that uses light reflected from the Earth's surface to identify and calculate the amount of methane in that part of the atmosphere.

Several satellites already monitor methane, but they either scan wider areas at lower resolutions or identify specific targets without broader context. MethaneSAT's capabilities fall somewhere in the middle. (Some commercial companies also detect methane, but their data is proprietary.)

MthaneSAT can detect changes in gas concentrations as low as three parts per billion in the atmosphere, according to EDF scientists, allowing it to detect smaller sources of emissions than other satellites. But it also has a wide field of view with a field of view of about 125 miles by 125 miles, allowing it to detect larger transmitters, sometimes called supertransmitters, where other satellites might not look .

It basically allows us to put on a pair of bifocals so we can see things on both a small and large scale, Dr. Hamburg said. The new satellite is also designed to track releases over time, to see if they increase or decrease, and by how much.

Back on Earth, scientists will analyze this data using cloud computing and AI technology developed by Google, a mission partner, and make the data publicly available through Google. Land engine platform.

In total, MthaneSAT aims to capture around 80-90% of the world's oil and gas production during its 15 daily rotations around Earth, EDF scientists said. This should cover a significant portion of human-caused methane emissions. (Landfills and cow burps are other major sources of methane release.)

EDF will make MthaneSAT data available for free early next year, allowing oil and gas companies or environmental regulators to detect and repair leaks more quickly, EDF scientists said. They also hope to make it easier for a broader group of elected officials, investors, gas buyers and the public to understand who is responsible for the leaks in order to hold them accountable.

It's a big step in a useful direction, said Drew Shindell, an earth sciences professor at Duke University who was not involved with MethaneSAT. He said he expected the project to set the benchmark for using remote sensing data to trigger agency and industry action on leaks.

The big question, he says, is whether oil and gas producers will be forced to act. “There is no guarantee that this information will lead to a change in behavior,” he said.

The satellite launch coincides with efforts around the world to better regulate methane. New European Union rules impose limits on methane emissions on oil and gas imports, for example, putting pressure on major foreign producers. Regulations adopted by the Biden administration last year will for the first time require U.S. oil and gas producers to detect and repair methane leaks. During last year's global climate negotiations, a coalition of 50 oil and gas companies pledged to reduce their methane emissions by between 80 and 90 percent by the end of the decade.

The good news is that methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure should be relatively inexpensive to repair. And in theory, capturing that methane instead of letting it escape could be profitable by allowing companies to sell more of the gas. Some companies have already started using other satellite data to better track their methane releases.

“We welcome this development, as we share the same objective as EDF,” said Bjorn Otto Sverdrup, president of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a group of twelve of the world's largest oil and gas companies that have committed to reduce methane emissions. “I would like to wish them the best of luck.”

The hardest part is tackling emissions from landfills or agriculture, especially livestock, although some scientists are trying to do this by changing cow diets. Methane also seeps from natural sources, such as flooded wetlands, but the majority of methane emissions today come from human activity.

A concerted effort to control methane from fossil fuels, agriculture and landfills could reduce methane emissions by up to 57 percent by 2030, helping to slow the rate of warming by up to 30 percent , estimated the scientists. One of MethaneSAT’s main goals is to help bring about this change.

Our only measure of success is: are emissions decreasing? It's our North Star, Dr. Hamburg said.