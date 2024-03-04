24-037MR ASIC Shuts Down Nearly 3,500 Fraudulent Websites, Strengthens Monitoring to Protect Consumers





New data has revealed that almost 3,500 investment fraud websites have been taken down by ASIC's fraud website takedown capability since its launch in July 2023, as ASIC steps up its efforts to protect Australians against digital-related mistakes. ASIC's latest enforcement and regulatory update highlights the regulator's investment scam disruption work, as well as a focus on monitoring activities to minimize and prevent harm to consumers, targeting market integrity, greenwashing and insurance failures and promoting compliance with the law. ASIC Chairman Joe Longo said: “Cost of living issues mean more and more Australians are looking for ways to make ends meet and scammers are only too happy to try to take advantage of it. That's why ASIC stops investment scams at the source they're promoted, removing them from the internet before they can attract unsuspecting consumers. We have previously looked at how big banks detect, prevent and respond to scams, leading ASIC to expect all financial institutions to take steps to improve their approaches. We have now turned our attention to more banks and superannuation trustees to ensure they are doing everything they can to protect their members and customers from predatory fraudsters. Mr Longo also highlighted the significant results achieved within ASIC's regulatory and enforcement services and flagged further action to come. “In the six months ended December 31, 2023, ASIC obtained almost $60 million in civil penalties and 9 criminal convictions. We launched 83 new investigations, initiated 19 new civil proceedings, criminally charged 19 people and carried out nearly 350 surveillances. ASIC is in courtrooms and boardrooms across Australia most days of the week,” he said. “Australians can continue to expect significant regulatory and supervisory work from ASIC in the months ahead. We look at how lenders meet their hardship obligations, how banks help First Nations consumers access low-fee accounts, and how superannuation trustees provide important services to members , like how they process death benefit claims. We will continue to work to ensure the financial system works for all Australians,” Mr Longo concluded. ASIC results at a glance ASIC results at a glance – text version 83 investigations begin

15 months – average duration of civil investigations

24 months – average duration of criminal investigations

80% – civil disputes And criminal disputes successfully completed

And successfully completed $59.8 million – civil penalties imposed by the courts

by the courts 9 criminal beliefs

347 surveillance completed

completed 19 new Civil Procedure deposit

deposit 19 new criminal disputes started (persons accused) Download Report 780 Implementation and update of ASIC regulations: October to December 2023 Summary of application results Calendar of regulatory developments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asic.gov.au/about-asic/news-centre/find-a-media-release/2024-releases/24-037mr-asic-shuts-down-nearly-3-500-scam-websites-steps-up-surveillances-in-push-to-protect-consumers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos