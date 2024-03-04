Live Stock Market Updates March 4, 2024: Sensex and Nifty remain range-bound; BHEL jumps 10%

Godrej Properties: The company has entered into an agreement to develop a township project on a 62-acre plot in north Bengaluru, with an estimated reservation value of around `5,000 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a five-year deal with Axis Bank for sales, distribution and marketing, as well as expense management to drive FX card spending and greater usage of the software.

PSP Projects: The company was awarded two projects to construct and maintain a human and biological gallery at Science City, Ahmedabad for 268.11 crores, and to construct the ORYX commercial building at GIFT City for 118.13 crores.

SJVN: The company will develop a 200 MW solar park worth `1,100 crore at Khavda, Gujarat on a build, own and operate basis.

NTPC: The board has approved an investment of `17,195.31 crore for two 800 MW power plants under the third stage of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power project.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Bharat U has resigned as CEO for undisclosed reasons. Its last working day will be May 20 at the latest.

JSW Steel: The subsidiary JSW Steel Italy SRL has signed a memorandum of understanding to relaunch the Piombino steel site. The agreement provides for four months of collaboration for the execution of the program agreement.

Info Edge (India): The company's mobile apps Naukri jobseeker, Naukrigulf Job Search App and 99acres have been reinstated on the Google Play Store after being removed for alleged payment policy violations.

Matrimony.com: The company received a letter from Google stating that it cannot protect the removal of apps from the Play Store if the company does not follow the Google Plays payment policy. The company said it was taking further action to restore the apps and its appeal was still pending before the Supreme Court.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received an acceptance letter from South Central Railway for a construction project worth 447.1 crores.

Vimta Labs: The company received a grant of 4.1 crores from the Indian government for the modernization of its food testing laboratory.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The company has opened a new electric two-wheeler assembly line in Jharkhand, with an initial annual capacity of 20,000 units.

Patel Engineering: The company has received an acceptance letter for a 525.36 crore contract with a joint venture partner in Khammam City, Telangana, for the RCC protection wall project. Patel Engineerings' share in the contract is 267.93 crores.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has launched a project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 380 crore.

Apollo Tubes: The company has received a GST demand of 16.86 crores, including taxes, interest and penalties, from the Tamil Nadu State Income Tax Officer.

MOIL: The company produced 1.51 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, 15% more than last year. The overall production recorded a growth of 37% or 15.84 lakh tonnes till February.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company has commissioned a 120 TPD liquid glucose unit at Malda, West Bengal.

Finolex Industries: The company has signed an agreement to purchase 15.3% stake in Hinduja Renewables One Pvt. for 3.14 crores, to buy solar power for 25 years.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise: A Delhi court ordered Bloomberg to retract a story reporting corporate governance issues at the company and said the market regulator had discovered a $241 million accounting problem at the within the company.

One 97 Communications: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India has imposed a fine of `5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violating the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Jio Financial Services: The Bombay Stock Exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of

S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services the only addition to the S&P BSE

Axis Bank: The company has approved raising of ₹4,000 crore through long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures and other debt instruments. The fundraiser will have a base issue size of 1,000 crores and a green shoe option of 3,000 crores.

Asian Paints: The company will set up a new water-based paint manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 4 lakh KL per annum. The approximate investment for the facility is 2,000 crores.

Torrent Power: The company has received an order worth 2,700 crore from Railway Energy Management for installing around 325 MW of renewable capacity. The company has received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to supply power from gas-based power project.

Info Edge: Google removes job search app Info Edges Naukri and property search app 99acres from Play Store app metrics.

Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea: Tanla Platforms has signed a definitive memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy messaging as a platform in India.

Cipla: The US FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the manufacturing facility in China from February 26 to March 1 and concluded with no Form 483 observations.

PVR Inox: The company has opened a 4-screen multiplex in Patna and a 14-screen multiplex in Pune.

Larsen and Turbo: Company branch transferred remaining 25% stake into downsizing unit

IIML at Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg on February 29.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported a total production volume of 1.78 lakh units as against 1.59 lakh units year-on-year for the month of February.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales of 4.68 lakh units as against 3.94 lakh units YoY and total exports of 23,153 units as against 12,143 units.

Welspun Corp. : The company unit has proposed to set up a factory to manufacture plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh at an investment of `400 crore.

Rainbow Children Hospital: The company inaugurated a new 80-bed hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The company's total bed capacity will then increase to 1,885 beds. The total cost of the project is 60 crores.

Lemon Tree: The company has signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under its Keys Lite brand.

PFC: The company constituted Bhuj II Transmission for the development of increased transformation capacity at Bhuj-11 PS and Angul Sundargarh Transmission for the development of Eastern Region Transmission Limited Generation System-l.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company expands its global presence with the launch of Nysaa, the first-ever beauty retail store in Dubai, in collaboration with Apparel Group.

SH Kelkar and Company: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in New Jersey, UNITED STATES.

UNITED STATES.

Angel One: The company collaborated with a group of seasoned wealth managers to lead its technology-driven omnichannel wealth management business.

Ganesha Ecosphere: The company announced the commencement of commercial operations in its subsidiary production lines of recycled polyester staple fiber and PET chips in Telangana.

Harsha Engineers: The Company has licensed HASPL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in accordance with applicable laws and pursuant to a certificate issued by the State Corporation Commission.

IPO Offer

Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed 6.97 times on day 2. Bidding was led by non-institutional investors (6.22 times), retail investors (10.21 times), institutional investors (1 .86 times).

Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed 8.01 times on the third day. Bidding was led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors bid 6.93 times.

Block offers

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.: APIS Growth 6 sold 99.6 lakh shares (1.7%) at 553.01 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 69.6 lakh shares (1.7%) 19%) at 553 each, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance purchased 30 lakh shares (0.51%).

Bundles

Ultramarine and Pigments: Swayam Rajiv Doshi bought 1.47 lakh shares (0.5%) at 399.96 apiece.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable bought 15.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at 698.15, while Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares (1.22%) at 689.19 apiece.

Insider trading

Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 1.5 lakh shares on February 28.

Pledge sharing details

Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on February 28.

Trading adjustments

Short-term ASM framework withdrawal: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

F&O ADVICE

