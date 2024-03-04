Jobs report and Powell's testimony on Fed rates are top economic news of the week

For months, stock markets have been buoyed by hopes that slowing inflation would prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply this year.

This wave of optimism has been tempered by some caution due to signs of higher inflation in recent weeks. Investors and economists still expect the Fed to cut rates, but perhaps a little later and less dramatically than expected.

This week's economic developments should help clarify what has become a darker outlook for 2024.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress and could provide a clearer timeline for rate cuts.

And reports on job openings, service sector activity and employment growth in February will help determine whether the economy and job market are cooling enough to help reduce inflation by approximately 3% to the federal government's 2% target.

Is the crucial services sector growing faster than manufacturing?

View from 30,000 feet: While factory activity contracted for almost a year, the much larger services sector expanded for 13 consecutive months. This is largely because Americans have shifted their purchases from goods to services, like dining out and travel, since the pandemic eased.

On MondayThe Institute for Supply Management is expected to report that its services sector index posted growth again last month, but at a slightly slower pace, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

You should care because: The services sector represents about 80% of the economy and the Fed hopes that it will continue to grow without heating up to the point of driving prices up sharply.

One thing to watch out for: In January, the index of prices paid by service companies for materials and services reached its highest level since February 2023. This likely reflects temporary disruptions in the Panama and Suez Canals that delayed shipments, says economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macronomics.

Fortunately, service prices are mostly tied to wage growth for workers, which has generally slowed, he says.

Are there more or fewer job opportunities?

View from 30,000 feet: Since reaching the record figure of 12 million in March 2022, job offers have tended to decline, but they are volatile from one month to the next. In December, openings increased from 8.9 million to 9 million, still above the pre-pandemic average of around 7 million.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department is expected to announce that openings have fallen to 8.8 million, according to estimates from Nomura, an economic research firm. And new hires and the number of people leaving their jobs were likely stable, at about 5.6 million and 3.4 million, respectively, at or below pre-COVID-19 levels, Nomura says.

You should care because: Openings, hirings and departures soared a few years ago, as pandemic-related labor shortages left employers struggling to fill record vacancies and workers changed jobs to get higher salaries. A continued easing of this frenzy would build confidence that wage increases, which fuel inflation, continue to moderate.

How soon will the Fed lower interest rates?

View from 30,000 feet: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed wants to see evidence of a more sustained decline in inflation toward the Fed's 2% target and is unlikely to cut its rate. guiding interest in March. More recently, other Fed officials have said they are in no rush to cut rates and economists have pushed back their forecasts for the first rate cut to June or later. A futures market that predicted six cuts this year lowered its estimate to four.

In testimony to Congress on Wednesday And THURSDAY, Powell will likely echo comments from some Fed officials that the first rate cut will likely come later this year, Capital Economics wrote in a research note. Don't despair: the research firm still thinks this probably means mid-June. Powell is expected to testify before the House Financial Services and Senate Banking committees.

You should care because: Lower interest rates mean lower borrowing costs for mortgages, cars, credit cards and other loans; a stronger economy; and probably a frothier stock market.

Is the job market improving?

View from 30,000 feet: Job growth has been remarkably strong recently. Employers added 353,000 jobs in January and an average of 255,000 in 2023. That marks a slowdown from 377,000 the year before, but remains robust.

On Fridaythe Labor Department is expected to report that 193,000 jobs were created in February, signaling another slowdown but another healthy gain.

You should care because: A strong jobs report is always a very good thing, but the Fed doesn't want it to be so strong that it pushes up annual wage growth and inflation. This could delay rate cuts.

Nomura says the recent recovery in payroll gains likely overestimates the health of the labor market (after all, it is based on a survey that is being revised), noting that other measures reveal more restrained hiring. Average annual wage growth jumped to 4.5% in January, but that was likely distorted by bad weather that reduced employees' hours and thus pushed up their average wages, Nomura says. He expects a slowdown in salary increases for February.