Business
Stock market today: Japan's Nikkei surpasses 40,000 points as investors await China policy meeting
HONG KONG — Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday ahead of China's biggest annual political gathering, while Japan's benchmark index rose above the 40,000 level for the first time.
US futures fell and oil prices were mixed.
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose to 40,314.64 but fell slightly. It was up 0.5% at 40,150.00 in early afternoon trading. This follows a rally last week on Wall Street that pushed U.S. stocks to new highs.
Japanese stocks followed gains in other markets, driven by expectations of strong demand for technologies associated with artificial intelligence. They have also been boosted by the Bank of Japan's accommodative credit policy, which is injecting money into the economy to help support growth, and by the weakness of the Japanese yen, which has boosted exporters' profits.
This week, the spotlight is mainly on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and investors are awaiting updates on specific policies aimed at supporting the slowing economy, resolving problems in the real estate market and stabilizing financial markets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2% to 16,558.00 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,033.63.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.2% to 2,672.94 after a private sector survey showed the country's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in February compared with the previous month , while foreign demand has weakened.
Australia S&The P/ASX 200 was down 0.1% at 7,598.00, and in Bangkok the SET edged down 0.1%.
Friday, the S&The P 500 rose 0.8% to 5,137.08 a day after setting an all-time high. It has risen in 16 of the past 18 weeks on enthusiasm over slowing inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1% to 16,274.94 a day after surpassing its previous record set in 2021.
Dell Technologies helped boost the stock market after surging 31.6%. It reported higher profits and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers.
Growing demand for artificial intelligence technology has helped propel stocks higher over the past year. Dell has more than tripled in the past 12 months, while Nvidia has surged more than 260%.
The mood was much more somber in the banking sector, where New York Community Bancorp fell 25.9%. Last week, it warned investors that it had found weaknesses in the way it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective monitoring, risk assessment and control activities.
Much attention has been paid to smaller regional banks after last year's crisis in the sector led to the collapse of several lenders.
Although NYCB faces many issues specific to it, the concern is that banks in the sector are facing challenges related to lending for real estate projects.
They are under pressure in part because the Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001, which could squeeze the financial system. The hope was that the Fed would cut interest rates several times this year to provide some relief to banks and the economy as a whole.
The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to slow decisively toward its 2% target. But a series of more positive-than-expected reports on the economy caused traders to push back their forecasts on when the cuts might begin. The hope now is that the Fed can kick off in June after traders abandoned their earlier expectations for March.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.20% from 4.25% Thursday evening.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 2 cents to $79.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 11 cents to $83.66 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 150.08 Japanese yen to 150.16 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0841 to $1.0845.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/japans-nikkei-225-share-benchmark-tops-40000-lifted-107762568
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Japan's Nikkei surpasses 40,000 points as investors await China policy meeting
- Finance Minister advocates innovation and inclusion
- 'SHOCHIKU INFORMATION' is open to international customers!|News|KABUKI WEB
- Boris Johnson's visit to kyiv derails Russia-Ukraine peace deal and prolongs conflict
- Bollywood Reporters of the Week: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding event; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announces first pregnancy
- Crimson Hawks bounce back against Fairmont State; building momentum for spring break
- Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson at Paris Fashion Week
- Ad tech's multimillion-dollar woes: Balancing budgets amid uncertainty in Google's sandbox
- Norway's King Harald V leaves Malaysia after having a pacemaker implanted
- A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shakes the area – Jonesboro – KAIT
- Anthony Albanese and Southeast Asian leaders to tiptoe into China
- A melodious program of film titles