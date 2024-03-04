stock movements, news, data and earnings





CNBC Pro: Dan Niles reveals why he prefers 'Fantastic Four' and when the 'AI bubble' might burst

Japan's Nikkei 225 index breaches 40,000 mark for first time as record rally continues The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, February 16, 2024. Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a new record high to surpass the 40,000 level on Monday. The index was last up 0.8%. The benchmark index saw a record rise, helping it reach all-time highs for the first time in 34 years. The Nikkei and Topix as a whole were the best performers among the major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The Nikkei is up more than 20% year to date, while the Topix is ​​up almost 15%. Strong earnings and investor-friendly measures taken by the Japanese government have fueled a meteoric rise in stocks this year. The general Topix index edged up 0.1% on Monday after crossing the 2,700 mark and hitting a record high last Friday. Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: Seasoned Investor Picks 'Glorious 10' Global Stocks With 30% Annual Gains Over Past 5 Years The big names in American technology posted remarkable performances last year, as investors flocked to the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks: Alphabet , Amazon , Apple , Metaplatforms , Microsoft , Nvidia And You're here . These stocks, collectively, are responsible for much of the gains that have driven the benchmark index. S&P500 Index up around 25% in 2023. Seasoned investor and trader Adam Reynolds, however, looks beyond American technology and focuses on 10 lesser-known gems in Europe, Japan and Australia. Thesestocks, have a market capitalization of more than $50 billion and have recorded a total growth rate of at least 30% return per year over the past five years. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Amala Balakrishner

European markets: here are the opening calls European markets are expected to start the week in mixed territory. The United Kingdom FTSE100 index expected to open 15 points lower at 7,673, according to German index DAX up 22 points to 17,754, the CAC 10 points more at 7,937 and that of Italy MIB FTSE up 17 points to 32,974, according to IG data. There are no major gains. The data released includes Turkish inflation figures for February. Holly Ellyatt

