Hong Kong stocks fall but market stabilization measures expected in two Chinese sessions, property stocks encouraged by rising sales





Hong Kong actions weakened, giving up initial gains posted ahead of China's annual legislative meeting, where traders expect the announcements to stabilize markets and strengthen the world's second-largest economy. Li Auto and BYD fell as the price war in the electric vehicle (EV) market intensified. The Hang Seng Index lost 0.4 percent to 16,523.51 at 2:55 p.m. local time, after rising 0.3 percent earlier in the session. The technology index lost 0.9 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 percent. Tencent lost 0.6 percent to HK$275.60, Alibaba lost 1.6 percent to HK$71.85 while online travel agency Trip.com fell 3, 1 percent to HK$344.20. Electric vehicle maker Li Auto fell 11.8 percent to 158 Hong Kong dollars after sales have decreased for a second month in the middle of climbing price wars in China's crowded electric vehicle market. Rival BYD fell 1.5 percent to HK$191.70.

The National People's Congress (NPC), the country's annual legislative session that sets budgets and outlines leaders' plans for the economy, will begin Tuesday in Beijing. Traders are now waiting for more clues as to whether the recent market rebound will be sustainable and how the government plans to tackle problems in property markets. There are also high expectations for financial and tax reforms. Policymakers are expected to set an economic growth target of around 5 percent, an official budget deficit of 3 percent, and approve the issuance of special central government bonds worth 1 trillion yuan to stimulate the economy, according to Goldman Sachs. The market could maintain its volatility amid political speculation for two sessions, Dai Qing, an analyst at Changjiang Securities, said in a note on Monday. Failing to meet expectations could lead to increased uncertainty and weaken market sentiment, he added. The Hang Seng Index climbed 6.6% in February, the best reporting month since January 2022 after Beijing rolled out a series of market-stimulating measures, ranging from state purchases to restrictions on quantitative trading. Global Investors resumption of Chinese stock purchases in February after six months of unprecedented exoduses, suggesting that Beijing had some success in restoring investor confidence . Gainers included Sun Hung Kai Properties which climbed 1.5 percent to HK$80.65 and CK Assets with a 3 percent jump to HK$36.75 amid signs buyers return to the market . Drugmaker Wuxi Biologics jumped 12.8 percent to HK$21.20 and Wuxi Apptech jumped 12.6 percent to HK$56.60. The worst is over for Hong Kong real estate even if sales fell in February (analysts) Further data released later this week is expected to show that China's economy is on the mend. The Caixin PMI Services index, expected on Tuesday, is expected to rise to 52.9 from 52.7 in January. Consumer price data due Friday is expected to end four straight months of deflation while showing an increase of 0.2 percent, according to estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Elsewhere, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange added 22 stocks, including Shimao and Evergrande Property Services, to the list of securities eligible for southbound trading, and 27 stocks, including China Huarong and Gome Retail, were removed. Shimao jumped 28.9 percent to HK$0.67 and Evergrande Services jumped 18.6 percent to HK$0.70. Other key Asian markets were generally up. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5 percent to cross the 40,000 level for the first time as foreign investors continue to snap up local stocks amid ultra-loose monetary policy and reforms. corporate governance of the country. South Korea's Kospi index jumped 1.2 percent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1 percent.

