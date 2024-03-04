BSE: BSE stock is the best performing among world stock exchanges

Mumbai: The meteoric rise in shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange has propelled it to become the world's best-performing listed bourse over the past year. Continued increases in trading volumes and signs of recovery in the equity derivatives segment have sent shares of Asia's oldest bourse soaring more than 400% compared to the same period last year.

BSE shares, listed on the National Stock Exchange, closed at 2,352.45 on Saturday. The stock hit an all-time high of 2,598.95 on February 5. BSE stocks' 430% gains over the past year far outpace the 35% rise in the US-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the second best performer of the bunch.

The London Stock Exchange gained 21%, the American CME Group 19%, Deutsche Boerse 16.7% and the Singapore Stock Exchange 8.8% during this period. Shares on the Australian Securities Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing have declined over the past 12 months.

Analysts said higher volumes in the spot market boosted BSE's profitability.

“Liquidity volumes on the BSE have increased by up to 50% per day over the last one year, which has also led to a rise in transaction fees,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Trading Research retail at HDFC Securities. “The value of transactions on the BSE has also increased as stock prices have increased.”

BSE's net profit in October-December jumped 123.3% and operating revenue increased 82.2% year-on-year. Jasani said the exchange's revival of its derivatives segment over the last year by launching Sensex Futures and Options has added to its growth. The new management led by CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy relaunched Sensex derivatives in May last year after repeated attempts to boost the segment in recent years. So far, NSE has dominated the F&O stock trading sector in the country. The BSE's weekly Sensex contracts have attracted trading interest amid increased frenzy in equity derivatives trading.

The exchange's market share in terms of notional turnover stood at 13 per cent and 5 per cent in terms of premium turnover in the country's equity derivatives segment, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The strong IPO market over the past year has also boosted the country's stock markets.

India has become the global leader in terms of the number of IPOs in 2023, according to EY India.

Brokers believe the outlook for domestic stock markets will remain better as India's weightage in global stock indices increases,

“There is immense scope to increase volume and participation domestically and globally through higher allocation in emerging indices like MSCI in the next 10 years compared to other international exchanges,” Dharan said Shah, founder of Tradonomy, a Mumbai-based investment research advisor.

Ratings

The rise in share price has also made BSE the most expensive listed stock exchange in terms of price-to-earnings (PE) ratio. While other global exchanges trade at a PE of between 19 and 27 times their full-year 2024 earnings, the BSE trades at 67 times, Jasani said.

“This is due to its compact equity structure, where slight earnings growth can lead to higher EPS, which may not apply to other exchanges,” he said. “For other exchanges, the expected earnings growth is 5-10% while BSE has a growth potential of around 80% in FY25, which explains the higher PE of the stock. “

Share Outlook

Analysts believe there is still some strength left in the stock price. It will be essential for the stock to break its current high to continue its rise.

“Creating a clear flag pattern and a breakout and close above Rs2600 could lead to further upside of 16% with a target of Rs2925 at 3000 levels,” Shah said.

Risks

Although a drop in trading volumes due to a reversal in stock market trends remains the main risk, analysts say the listing of its biggest rival NSE could also dampen investor appetite.

“We may see some decline in this buying interest once NSE can launch its IPO as BSE enjoys a 'scarcity premium', being the only listed exchange,” Jasani said. “As NSE shares are not freely available in the market, people are rushing to buy BSE shares and participate in the gains.”