Business
BSE: BSE stock is the best performing among world stock exchanges
BSE shares, listed on the National Stock Exchange, closed at 2,352.45 on Saturday. The stock hit an all-time high of 2,598.95 on February 5. BSE stocks' 430% gains over the past year far outpace the 35% rise in the US-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the second best performer of the bunch.
The London Stock Exchange gained 21%, the American CME Group 19%, Deutsche Boerse 16.7% and the Singapore Stock Exchange 8.8% during this period. Shares on the Australian Securities Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing have declined over the past 12 months.
Analysts said higher volumes in the spot market boosted BSE's profitability.
“Liquidity volumes on the BSE have increased by up to 50% per day over the last one year, which has also led to a rise in transaction fees,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Trading Research retail at HDFC Securities. “The value of transactions on the BSE has also increased as stock prices have increased.”
BSE's net profit in October-December jumped 123.3% and operating revenue increased 82.2% year-on-year. Jasani said the exchange's revival of its derivatives segment over the last year by launching Sensex Futures and Options has added to its growth. The new management led by CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy relaunched Sensex derivatives in May last year after repeated attempts to boost the segment in recent years. So far, NSE has dominated the F&O stock trading sector in the country. The BSE's weekly Sensex contracts have attracted trading interest amid increased frenzy in equity derivatives trading.
The exchange's market share in terms of notional turnover stood at 13 per cent and 5 per cent in terms of premium turnover in the country's equity derivatives segment, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The strong IPO market over the past year has also boosted the country's stock markets.
India has become the global leader in terms of the number of IPOs in 2023, according to EY India.
Brokers believe the outlook for domestic stock markets will remain better as India's weightage in global stock indices increases,
“There is immense scope to increase volume and participation domestically and globally through higher allocation in emerging indices like MSCI in the next 10 years compared to other international exchanges,” Dharan said Shah, founder of Tradonomy, a Mumbai-based investment research advisor.
Ratings
The rise in share price has also made BSE the most expensive listed stock exchange in terms of price-to-earnings (PE) ratio. While other global exchanges trade at a PE of between 19 and 27 times their full-year 2024 earnings, the BSE trades at 67 times, Jasani said.
“This is due to its compact equity structure, where slight earnings growth can lead to higher EPS, which may not apply to other exchanges,” he said. “For other exchanges, the expected earnings growth is 5-10% while BSE has a growth potential of around 80% in FY25, which explains the higher PE of the stock. “
Share Outlook
Analysts believe there is still some strength left in the stock price. It will be essential for the stock to break its current high to continue its rise.
“Creating a clear flag pattern and a breakout and close above Rs2600 could lead to further upside of 16% with a target of Rs2925 at 3000 levels,” Shah said.
Risks
Although a drop in trading volumes due to a reversal in stock market trends remains the main risk, analysts say the listing of its biggest rival NSE could also dampen investor appetite.
“We may see some decline in this buying interest once NSE can launch its IPO as BSE enjoys a 'scarcity premium', being the only listed exchange,” Jasani said. “As NSE shares are not freely available in the market, people are rushing to buy BSE shares and participate in the gains.”
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/markets/stocks/news/bse-stock-best-performer-among-global-bourses/articleshow/108188586.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights of Paris Fashion Week: teddy bears, children and a phone ban
- BSE: BSE stock is the best performing among world stock exchanges
- Henderson Technology Announces Brisk Technology as New EDGEPoS Authorized Reseller — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The new exhibition starts at the International Museum of Muslim Cultures – WJTV
- Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's new PM as Imran Khan's allies in Parliament allege fraud | World News
- Lok Sabha elections: PM Narendra Modi to begin 10-day tour of 12 states and Union Territories, see schedule
- Caesar Entertainment Company | Gloucester Daily Voice
- Google investors concerned about latest AI failures Irish Times
- What is the no eye contact rule in Hollywood?
- Family ties connect a small group of NFL invitees to famous football dads
- British Columbia wins Hockey East title in shutout fashion
- Stock market closed for the day as NEPSE index rises 6 percent – myRepublica