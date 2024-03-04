Eight worrying omens for the London Stock Exchange

Monday March 4, 2024 8:35 a.m.

The pace of delistings from the London Stock Exchange is expected to continue.

At least eight companies have planned to leave the London Stock Exchange in 2024 – which was supposed to be a “bounce back” year for the stock market. It hasn't worked like that so far

Tirelessly. That was the warning from one of the City's leading investment banks this year about the pace of delistings from the troubled London Stock Exchange.

So far it seems the comments have been scary on the money. A number of privatization transactions appear to be continuing and several boards have given the go-ahead on delisting or swapping their primary platform to another market.

The warning follows an already gloomy year for the market, in which 32 companies were bid for or taken over by private buyers, according to Peel Hunt analysis.

More than 100 companies have left the market in the last year, according to the Quoted Companies Alliance. The population of London's public market has fallen by around 40 percent since its peak in 2008.

Despite optimistic forecasts of an encouraging pipeline from the owner of the London Stock Exchange and a number of IPOs this year, gloom persists. These companies are ominous omens for the London Stock Exchange this year:

Currys

The electricity retailer is in play this year and has rejected two takeover bids from activist investor Elliott. The Waterstones owner has lodged a bid of between 65p and 70p per share worth around 750 million, up slightly from an initial offer of 62p per share worth 700 million, News from the sky reported.

Currys rejected the offers on the grounds that they undervalued the business.

Wincanton

Wincanton looks set for a €762 million takeover by Clipper logistics owner GXO after bosses withdrew their support for a rival bid and presented a new offer to shareholders today.

In a report Friday morningWincanton chiefs said they had withdrawn their support for a CEVA Logistics bid launched in January to back GXO's 605 pence per share effort.

GXO's offering price represents a premium of approximately 104 percent to its pre-offering closing price.

Direct line

Shares in Direct Line jumped more than 23 percent on Wednesday after the company confirmed it had rejected an offer from Belgian insurer Ageas last month.

In a statement to the market, Direct Line said the offer was uncertain, unattractive and significantly undervalued the company and its future business prospects.

The very opportunistic offer, which valued the company at around 3 billion, was unanimously rejected by the members of the board of directors. Direct Line shares were trading at 202p each on Wednesday afternoon.

You

Tui shareholders voted in favor of Germany earlier this month to abandon the London Stock Exchange, after a migration of liquidity to Frankfurt.

Shareholders voted 98.35 percent in favor of the decision at the travel giants' annual general meeting, after requiring 75 percent support for the project to go ahead.

Dual-listed Tui announced in December that it was considering leaving London's top index in favor of Frankfurt.

Beat

Dublin-based betting company Flutter has revealed it will propose moving its main listing from London to New York at its annual general meeting in May.

Subject to shareholder approval, the transition to listing is expected to occur at the end of the second quarter or early third quarter of this year, with the London listing then remaining secondary.

individual

Indivior, the maker of opioid addiction treatments, announced last week that it would begin consultations with shareholders on its plans to move its primary listing to the United States, in a further blow to the stock exchange. London.

The company introduced a secondary listing on the Nasdaq in 2023 and said it would seek to maintain a secondary listing in the UK. However, the decision to move its primary listing marks a big change for the company, which spun out from consumer health and hygiene giant Reckitt Benckiser in 2014.

Dismissal

Dispensa, the holding company specializing in luxury food brands, is set to delist from the London Stock Exchange after falling to just 2.3 million in market capitalization.

THE the delisting was approved by the company's board of directors following extensive deliberations on how best to maximize the company's shareholder value.

Kaspi.KZ

Kazakh Fintech and banking company Kaspi.kz plans to cancel its listing on the London Stock Exchange on March 25 after listing on NASDAQ last month in a $17.5 billion IPO.

Mikhail Lomtadze, Caspian The chief executive, told the FT last year, that the US is the market that will give us access to a wider pool of investors and another level of recognition.