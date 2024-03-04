More than 50% of Indian stock market investors come from these 6 states.





India has seen a massive increase in the number of stock market investors since fiscal 2015. The latest data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the country had 87 million investors as of January 31, 2024, up from 17.9 million at the end of March 2015, an increase of almost 389 percent. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh (UP) recorded a substantial increase in the number of investors during the same period. As a result, their share in total investors currently stands at 10.7% compared to 6.9% in FY 2014. There were around 9.36 million investors from UP as of January 2024 , up from 1.24 million in March 2015. Uttar Pradesh overtook Gujarat in November 2022 to take second place and has maintained this position since then. With a share of 17.4%, Maharashtra continues to occupy the top spot in terms of registered investors. Its share was 19.9% ​​in FY 2015. There were 15.3 million stock market investors in Maharashtra as on January 31, 2024, compared to 3.55 million as on March 31, 2015. Gujarat (9% ), West Bengal (5.6%), Karnataka (5.6%) and Rajasthan (5.6%) are among the other large states which supply most of the registered stock market investors. Combined, nearly 54% of registered stock market investors come from these 6 states. With an investor base of 4.86 million, or a share of 5.5%, Tamil Nadu was next on the list. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (4.18 million or 4.8%), Andhra Pradesh (4.05 million or 4.6%), Delhi (40.50 lakh or 4.6%) and Bihar 3.59 million or 4.1%). Bihar's share was only 1.6% in FY15, with an investor base of 294,000. Regionally, North India continued to lead with a registered investor base of 31 million as of January 2024, followed by West India with 28 million, South India with 18 million and from Eastern India with 10 million. The number of investors has grown at an ever-increasing rate, reaching 20 million in 2016, doubling to 40 million in 2021, and doubling again to 80 million in 2023 in the space of just over two years.

