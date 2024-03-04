Japan's Nikkei 225 index exceeds 40,000 for the first time





The last few weeks have been good for the Japanese stock market. The Nikkei 225, a major index of the Japanese stock market, break a 37-year-old record which took place in 1989, a little less than two weeks ago. The rally regained strength on Monday, as the Nikkei 225 crossed 40,000 points for the first time in morning trading. This rise is due to technology stocks, which contributed largely to the rise in the Nikkeis. Tokyo Electron, which makes semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, is up more than 140% over the past year. The Nikkei 225 was Asias the most efficient market in 2023, recording a gain of more than 25%. Foreign capital is pouring into the Japanese market, following famous investors like Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, who expanded his stakes in major Japanese trading houses last year. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest fund manager, expect earnings growth and corporate changes to continue their strength, according to at Bloomberg. One reason for optimism could be the strong performance of Japanese companies. Profits for the final quarter of 2023 were 45% higher year-on-year, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. The weak yen also plays a role, making Japanese exports cheaper while increasing the value of profits repatriated from abroad. And then there is pressure for better corporate governance. The stock market is pushing the country's sprawling conglomerates, known as Keiretsu, rationalize their organizational structure. It also encourages companies to disclose their plans to increase capital efficiency. Analysts believe the Nikkeis rise is not over. The Nikkei crossing the 40,000 mark is likely a more bullish signal rather than fueling fears of overbought Japanese stocks, said Charu Chanana, head of foreign exchange strategy at Saxo. Bloomberg.

