Nifty and Sensex settle higher on Monday, close to record highs





Share: Indian stocks Nifty and Sensex ended slightly higher on Monday, standing at record levels.

Nifty and Sensex maintained the previous week's rise amid Indian growth and global rally.

Attention now turns to data from Fed Chairman Powell and U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later this week. The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India's main benchmarks, ended in the green on Monday, after hovering near new record highs. Both Indian indices took cues from the mostly positive global stocks, led by Japan's Nikkei 225 index with a feat of 40,000. Nifty and Sensex continued to capitalize on India's strong gross domestic product (GDP) data and the recovery in global equities. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 closed around 0.10% lower on the day, near 22,400 and 73,900 respectively, after hitting fresh record highs more early in the session. Stock market news The top performers on Nifty on Monday were NTPC, Power Grid, ONGC, BPCL and HGFC Life Insurance. Meanwhile, the major laggards were JSW Steel, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI Life Insurance.

Moody's raises India's GDP growth estimate for 2024 to 6.8% from 6.1%.

Shares of Godrej Properties rose 2 per cent on plans to build a township project in north Bengaluru with a booking value of ₹5,000.

Suzlon and Inox Wind fell 5% as the Center evaluates wind power reverse auctions.

Paytm fell 3% amid speculation over Paytm Payments Bank license.

India's manufacturing sector hit a five-month high of 56.9 in February on Friday.

US stock markets closed higher on Friday even as business activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted at an accelerating pace in February, with the ISM manufacturing PMI falling to 47.8 from 49.1 in January, Far missing the market expectation of 49.5.

On Thursday, the key U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.4% for the month and 2.8% from a year ago, as expected.

Markets are currently pricing in a roughly 30% chance that the Fed will begin easing rates in May, slightly higher than the 20% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. For the June meeting, the probability of a rate cut now stands at around 71%, up from around 60% at the start of the previous week.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.4% on an annual basis in the third quarter (October-December), compared to 7.6% in the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Office on Thursday statistics (NSO).

It's a shortened holiday week for Indian markets as they will be closed on Friday for the Mahashivratri festival. Meanwhile, the main event risks for markets this week will be testimony from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and the all-important US non-farm payrolls data.

Another event of note is the meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC), which could signal further stimulus measures. Nifty 50 FAQs The Nifty 50, or simply Nifty, is the most followed stock index in India. It was launched in 1996 by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It represents the weighted average share price of 50 of India's largest companies, providing investors with comprehensive exposure to 13 sectors of the economy. Each company's weighting is based on its “free float capitalization,” or the value of all its shares readily available for trading. The Nifty is a composite, so its value depends on the performance of the companies that make up the index, as revealed by their quarterly and annual results. Another factor is government policies, such as when in 2016 the government decided to demonetize 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. This led to a temporary liquidity shortage which had a negative impact on the Nifty. The level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India is another factor as it determines the cost of borrowing. Climate change, pandemics and natural disasters are also determining factors. The Nifty 50 was launched on April 22, 1996 at the base level of 1,000. Its highest level recorded so far is 22,097, reached on January 15, 2024 (this is being written as of February 2024). The index closed above the 10,000 level for the first time on October 17, 2017. The Nifty recorded its biggest daily decline on March 23, 2020 during the Covid pandemic, when it fell by 1,125 points or 12.37%. The Nifty's largest single-day gain occurred on May 18, 2009, when it rose 651 points after the Indian election results. The top companies in the Nifty 50 include HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Toubro, ITC Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and Kotak Mahendra Bank.

