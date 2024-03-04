Suns Week 19 stock market: STAT, scraps and sprains

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The weak go away.

Week 19 was tough for the Phoenix Suns and it didn't need to be. With two matches against Houston Rockets Before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder, this was one of the last easy weeks this team had on its schedule.

How did they do it?

Record of week 19: 1-2

Week 19 OFFRTG: 105.1 (28th)

Week 19 DEFRTG: 107.9 (10th)

Week 19 NETRTG: -2.8 (16th)

The arrow is pointing in the wrong direction. And it only gets harder.

Since the All-Star Break, knowing the team faces the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, the Suns have gone 2-4. They began this series of games in fifth place in the Western Conference standings and three games behind the then fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets. They are now the 7th seed, one game behind the 5th seed New Orleans Pelicans.

Injuries accumulate, the cohesion that took time to develop lacks time, and the flaws become more and more visible with each match. The Suns stock market isn't collapsing, but we're preparing for people to rush into it, like they did to the old Baileys building and loan.

STAT in ROH: stock

Amare Stoudemire is finally in Ring of Honor.

Stoudemire was special. The aggressiveness he played with, combined with the dominating power he possessed around the rim, was unlike anything we had ever seen in Phoenix and hadn't seen since. The highlights trailer is something to admire and enjoy.

I think back to the beginnings of video games NBA2K and how fun it was to play with STAT. His dunk package was elite and in those early years with Marbury and Marion; this Phoenix attack was unstoppable.

Stoudmire has faced adversity, both in his personal life and on the field. Amare fought daily from the tough streets of Florida to the NBA to survive. Microfracture surgery wasn't something everyone was returning to in the early 2000s. As fans, we all hoped and prayed that he would return to the hardcourt. And then he had a detached retina? #SunsLuck

Both times he came back, and it was like he was better than ever. Strong, confident and a play that developed a jumper, STAT was the perfect fit for Seven Seconds or Less teams.

Amare Stoudemire as Sun (516 games): 21.4 PPG

8.9 RPG

1.4 GDP

54.4 FG% One of the most dominant players in NBA history and the newest member of the Suns' Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/ncAUcH1DCb Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) March 3, 2024

It was great to see his number revealed high above the field he dominated for 8 seasons. Mat Ishbia did the right thing by welcoming Stoudemire back to the organization that drafted him. He remains part of one of the most successful runs in franchise history.

Well done to you #32!

THE S Crappy Suns: Stock

Frank Vogel said early in the season that he envisioned the Suns as a scrappy-as-hell team. Phoenix is ​​many things, and Scrappy is not one of them.

How do you define case? It starts with effort, and as I noted last week, that in itself has been a challenge for this team. They play like they can just turn their effort and disjointed mentality on and off, and this week showed it again.

On a night where Amare Stoudemire was being honored, the Suns came out and blurred. Turnover after turnover occurred and the Rockets took advantage, escaping on quick breaks and finishing with ease. Meanwhile, Phoenix couldn't compose his shot either and the avalanche had started.

Elimination Game Suns is here tonight John Win (@DarthWin) March 3, 2024

The Suns spent the rest of the game trying to overcome the trap of not being focused and not putting forth the necessary effort to open the game.

Houston showed us twice this week what a scrappy team it is. A scrappy team plays physical, hustles, forces the issue, is relentless and never gives an inch. Of course. Phoenix has a few of these traits, but like their efforts, they are inconsistent. They try to turn it off and on again.

Scrappy is a mentality. Scrappy is a state of mind. It starts with the head coach. Look at Houston and Ime Udoka. It fans the flames of their identity. It allows them to have an advantage, and it's an advantage the Suns don't have.

Vogel? He said he wanted to have a disjointed team, but the team is one without an identity. We have heard the words, but we have not seen the actions. And it's shit.

Sun injuries: stock

The stock remains stable on injuries this week because Phoenix plays a role, you play with the unfortunate accidents. Friendly fire took Booker out of the game late against the Rockets, and with Beal finally returning, Booker is the next one we have to wonder about.

3Suns Big Three (so far): Game 1 – Beal injured

Game 2 – Booker injured

Game 6 – Booker returns

Game 7 – Booker injured

Game 9 – Beal returns

Game 11 – Booker returns, Beal injured

Match 17 – Durant injured

Game 19 – Durant returns, Booker injured

Game 20 – Booker returns

Match 21 – Durant injured PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) March 3, 2024

Pain. That's all I have for this one.

We feel the pain of our stars. We see them trying to get back, but one by one they find themselves going through their pre-game closets looking for their best street clothes to wear.

So once again we wait. We're waiting to hear how Bookers' ankle is doing. We wait to hear from Frank Vogel that he is doing well and that we should see him soon, then wait another two weeks. We are waiting.

Week 20 is where the hardest part will really start. Phoenix has the Denver Nuggets, Toronto RaptorsAnd Boston Celtics lined up in front. These 1-2 weeks are not the case. The team needs to start making progress. They need to start finding ways to win games, or else make the Play-In. You know, where we all thought they would be at the start of the season.