Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records before a busy week

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Monday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading, having hit its last all-time high set this year and its 16th winning week in the last 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 145 points, or 0.4%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%.

U.S. stocks have climbed since late October on enthusiasm over slowing inflation, the possibility of interest rate cuts and the U.S. economy has so far shrugged off recession forecasts. At the same time, the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has propelled some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 18.7% on Monday. This figure has already more than tripled in 2024, after more than tripling last year.

This is the stock's first trading since announcing its entry into the S&P 500 index of the largest U.S. stocks on March 18. Such a move could generate even more investment in the company.

It will replace Whirlpool, which slipped 0.1%. The appliance company is on track for a third straight year of losses and has fallen back into the S&P 400 index of mid-sized stocks.

The poster child for the AI ​​craze is Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the shift to AI. It rose another 3.7% on Monday to take its gain for the young year so far to 72.2% after more than tripling in 2023.

Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.

The market is euphoric about AI, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. This can be a worrying signal, because too much enthusiasm about stocks can drive prices too high, leading to disappointment later. Bull markets end in euphoria, she said in a BofA Global Research report.

But so far, the euphoria seems to be focused only on AI and some other select areas, and Subramanian raised his S&P 500 closing target this year to 5,400 from 5,000.

Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. The hope on Wall Street was that inflation would calm enough to cause the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. That would relieve some of the pressure on the economy and financial markets. .

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said the central bank's next move is more likely to be a cut than a further hike, but he also said the Fed needs more evidence that inflation is falling from decisively towards its 2% objective. That was before a few reports recently showed that inflation, both consumer and wholesale, was higher than expected.

A report released Friday will also show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth. A resilient labor market would help keep the U.S. economy out of recession, which should help generate profits for companies and support stock prices. But too much strength could also mean upward pressure on inflation remains, forcing traders to push back their forecasts for the first interest rate cut even further.

Traders have already mostly abandoned their earlier hopes of a decline in March, and they now view June as the expected start.

Meanwhile, several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.

Another retailer, Macys, jumped 17.3% after two investment firms increased their offer to buy any shares they don't already own. The new offer of $24 per share now carries a total value of $6.6 billion, up from $5.8 billion.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 10.5%. It and JetBlue Airways are ending their proposed $3.8 billion combination after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 1.4%.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.18% Friday evening to 4.22%.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent and surpassed the 40,000 level for the first time.

Elsewhere in Asia, the spotlight this week is mainly on China's National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and investors are awaiting updates on specific policies aimed at supporting the slowing economy, resolving problems in the real estate market and stabilizing financial markets.

___

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.