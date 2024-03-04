FinTech Wales opens trading on the London Stock Exchange to mark St David's Day





FinTech Walesthe independent association and champion of the fintech and financial services sector in Wales, opened the market on the London Stock Exchange – on St Davids Day, March 1, 2024. Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of FinTech Wales, officially opened the trading market at the London Stock Exchange Group, joined by the Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP. Representatives from key industry and government stakeholders were in attendance, as well as representatives from fintechs founded or based in Wales, including Starling Bank, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Tandem, Wealthify and Just Eat, and many more . Speaking about the market opening ceremony, Sarah said: It felt like a real moment in time for the fintech sector in Wales. I had the honor of representing our network and showcasing everything we have achieved as a fintech community. Our drive and passion makes us strong and proud and it was wonderful to celebrate the Welsh fintech ecosystem on St David’s Day. The opening of the FinTech Wales Marketplace was part of Wales Week London, a series of annual events celebrating Welsh culture, business and innovation in London. Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: I was delighted to celebrate St David’s Day by opening the London Stock Exchange with FinTech Wales. We have a fantastic and thriving Welsh financial services technology sector, which supports 16,000 jobs across Wales and continues to go from strength to strength. Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales offers help and support to its network of members and uses the power of the collective voice to be heard by politicians, governments and financial services industry influencers. As well as nurturing and supporting businesses already operating in Wales, it aims to develop an ecosystem that will encourage and attract new fintech businesses to start or grow in the region. Participant Toby Kernon, CEO and founder of Wagonex: “Wagonex’s growth in Wales has given us access to the thriving Welsh fintech ecosystem. We are strong supporters of the work that FinTech Wales is doing to grow the ecosystem here in Wales. Today’s market opening ceremony is an example of how FinTech Wales is amplifying the fintech sector, showcasing Welsh fintech businesses to a wider audience in London. James Fell, CEO of Credit Canary, who was also present at the opening, said: We are proud to represent Wales, a world-leading fintech ecosystem with cutting-edge innovation and a vibrant talent pool. Credit Canary has thrived thanks to the incredible support of FinTech Wales, who play a vital role in our growth journey. Ultimately, FinTech Wales’ mission is to make Wales a globally recognized hub of fintech excellence. It is currently in the third year of its four-year strategy to support fintechs in Wales, in which the organization has focused on four key pillars, including skills and talent, ecosystem and community, funding and investment and promoting Wales as a place. for fintechs and financial organizations to thrive. A 1.6 million investment over five years in FinTech Wales has been announced by Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) in June 2022, with both organizations working closely in partnership to deliver on CCR's commitment to make of Wales a leading fintech sector in the UK.

