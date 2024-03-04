Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records before a busy week

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Monday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in morning trading, after hitting its last all-time high set this year and its 16th winning week in the last 18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3%.

Momentum in U.S. stocks is slowing after soaring amid enthusiasm that inflation appears to be easing, interest rate cuts may be coming and the U.S. economy has until presently ignored recession forecasts. At the same time, the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has propelled some stocks to stratospheric heights.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, jumped another 19.5% on Monday. It had already more than tripled in 2024 after more than tripling last year.

This is the stock's first trading since announcing it would join the S&P 500 index of the largest U.S. stocks in two weeks. Such a move could generate even more investment in the company.

It will replace Whirlpool, which edged up 0.4%. The appliance company is on track for a third straight year of losses and will fall back into the S&P 400 index of mid-sized stocks. At the same time, Deckers Outdoor will also replace Zion Bancorp in the S&P 500.

The poster child for the AI ​​craze is Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the shift to AI. It rose another 3.6% on Monday to take its gain for the young year so far to 72.2% after more than tripling in 2023. This is the strongest force pushing up the S&P 500.

Such surges are reinforced by rising profits and the expectation that tremendous growth will continue. But they also raise concerns about another potential bubble as prices rise at breakneck speed.

The market is euphoric about AI, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. This can be a worrying signal, as too much enthusiasm about stocks can push prices too high, leading to later disappointments.

Bull markets end in euphoria, Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report. But so far, the euphoria seems to be focused only on AI and other select areas, and it raised its S&P 500 closing target this year to 5,400 from 5,000.

Several events scheduled this week could shake up the market.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve will testify before a House committee on monetary policy. Wall Street's hope was that inflation would calm enough that the Fed could lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001. That would relieve pressure on both the economy and financial markets.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said his next move will likely be a cut, but he also said the Fed needs further confirmation that inflation is moving decisively toward its 2% target. . That was before a few reports recently showed that inflation, both consumer and wholesale, was higher than expected.

A report released Friday will show how the U.S. labor market is faring, with economists forecasting a slowdown from January's strong growth. That country's resilience has helped keep the U.S. economy out of recession, which should generate profits for businesses and support stock prices.

But too much strength could also keep pressure on inflation. That would force traders to push expectations for the first rate cut even further back on the calendar. Traders have already mostly abandoned their earlier hopes of a decline in March. They are now looking at June as the planned start.

Meanwhile, several retailers will also offer their latest earnings reports next week. They include Costco Wholesale, Gap and Nordstrom.

Another retailer, Macys, jumped 15.1% after two investment firms increased their offer to buy shares they don't already own.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Spirit Airlines lost 13.7%. It and JetBlue Airways are ending their proposed $3.8 billion combination after a court ruling blocked their merger. JetBlue rose 3.4%.

Apple fell 3% after the European Union fined it nearly $2 billion for unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over Spotify and other competitors. It was the heaviest weight in the S&P 500.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.18% Friday evening to 4.22%.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent and surpassed the 40,000 level for the first time.

Elsewhere in Asia, the spotlight this week is on the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's most important political event. It opens Tuesday and could offer updates on policies to support the slowing economy, address problems in the housing market and stabilize financial markets.

___

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.